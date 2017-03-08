Songwriters call for bigger cut of digital music revenues

The songwriters of the world’s most popular music are waging a war in Washington to get a bigger share of the spoils of the digital streaming boom.

A court hearing on Wednesday kicks off what is expected to be a months-long process for US regulators to decide how much music publishers should be paid from online streaming, the format which has revived the industry after decades of declining album sales.

The stakes are high: in the coming weeks, the songwriting trade groups as well as the biggest streaming companies — Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and Google — will make their cases to three federal judges, whose decision determines payments through 2022 for all songs streamed in the US, the world’s biggest music market.

The hearing marks the latest in a decades-long battle between the creators of music and the tech companies who now distribute it.

The last time rates were set, in 2012, the iTunes store reigned supreme and digital downloads were viewed as the white knight to the music industry’s piracy woes. While a lot has changed — with more than 100m listeners now paying tech companies a monthly fee to zap 30m songs to their phones — the rules have stayed the same.

The judges’ decision will determine “the ability of songwriters to make a living” in this new music economy, says David Israelite, president of the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA).

Songwriters say their craft is being crushed by the digital wave. For every $6 streaming companies pay to record labels, they pay about $1 to publishers, according to the NMPA, and songwriters do not have the option of making money from other sources, such as concert tours. “The middle class [of songwriting] is disappearing,” says Helienne Lindvall, director of the British Academy of Songwriters. “The only way to make money from songwriting now is with a big hit for an Ed Sheeran or Adele. We’re fighting for scraps.”

Apple has proposed paying a flat rate of 9.1 cents per 100 streams, which would dramatically simplify what has been a mystifying, patchy calculation for royalty payouts to songwriters. While a per-stream strategy is cheered by music publishers, they balk at the 9.1 cent offer, which is about half of what Apple currently pays them. The other streaming companies are also proposing “massive cuts” to what they pay now, says Mr Israelite.

Apple’s offer has been viewed as a direct blow aimed at its main rival, Spotify, because if its proposed rate is adopted, it would significantly increase costs for the lossmaking Swedish company that is looking to go public. “It would put a strain on [Spotify’s] business,” says one label executive.

The iPhone maker has positioned itself as the artist-friendly streaming service, paying slightly higher royalty fees to record labels and drawing praise from stars like Taylor Swift, who has attacked Spotify for offering music for free. However, Spotify has remained the biggest partner to music companies in the digital business on which they rely for growth, last week reaching 50m paying customers — extending its lead over Apple’s 20m.

While labels negotiate directly with streaming companies to agree royalty payments for music recordings, publishers in the US are beholden to the Copyright Royalty Board, which sets rates every five years, as per a 1909 law that was designed to protect against a monopoly on player piano rolls. The process is projected to take six to eight months, with the new rates to take effect in 2018.

Spotify, Amazon, and Pandora declined to comment.