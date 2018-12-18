There’s nothing like being late to a party to motivate you to drink hard to catch up. A decade and a half after scandals at Enron and WorldCom forced the US to rethink corporate accountability and auditing, the UK is facing its own reckoning.

The dramatic collapse of outsourcer Carillion and a string of writedowns at other big companies have prompted the British government to take a hard look at the auditing sector and its regulator, the Financial Reporting Council. On Monday, two separate reports made it clear that they do not like what they see.

The Competition and Markets Authority concluded that audit quality is suffering from a lack of competition among the four firms that do 97 per cent of FTSE 350 audits and from conflicts of interest within them. A second report by John Kingman, chairman of insurer L&G, found that the FRC is not to up to the task of bringing the firms — KPMG, PwC, EY and Deloitte — to heel.

While many at the FRC are “hungry” to do better, its status as a quasi-private body, funded in part by voluntary contributions, and its reliance on Big Four alumni to fill its board have led to an “excessively consensual” approach, Sir John said. His solution was to replace the FRC with a new regulator, dubbed the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority. It would be funded by a mandatory industry levy and given the power to regulate audit firms and corporate directors, unlike the FRC whose jurisdiction was limited to individual members of professional bodies.

Perhaps most importantly, Sir John said, Arga would have a different mindset. Rather than being an industry self-regulator, “this needs to be a body that thinks of itself as standing up for the consumers of financial results”, he said.

The CMA is still working on its final proposals to deal with the lack of competition and the tensions created by the fact that the Big Four draw 75 per cent of their revenue from selling non-audit services such as consulting. So far, the body has shied away from the most radical solutions: such as the Labour party’s suggestions of capping the market share of the Big Four and breaking them up into audit and non-audit businesses.

Instead, the CMA wants to require each company to hire two auditors, including one that is not from the Big Four. That way smaller auditing firms would gain expertise, while also providing a second set of checks. The CMA is also considering whether to force the Big Four to split themselves up, into audit and non-audit operating companies with separate management and pay policies. This halfway house is intended to make sure auditors can still draw on experts elsewhere in the firm but are paid only for scrutinising accounts.

Critics of the auditing industry say that change is long overdue. Concerns that auditors might pull their punches because they are too close to their clients date back decades. The shortcomings of UK corporate accounting were highlighted by the 2008 financial crisis, when banks such as HBOS collapsed under the weight of bad loans months after being given clean bills of health. (The FRC cleared auditor KPMG of misconduct.) Nor are most of the reform proposals particularly new. Joint auditing has been required in France since the 1960s, and the EU considered the idea. The US has tried a different kind of separation: firms there cannot sell most consulting services to audit clients.

Neither proposal is a panacea — studies show that French companies pay significantly more for their audits than their British peers and there is little evidence that doing joint audits has helped smaller competitors challenge the Big Four’s dominance. Despite the US strictures on consulting, the American branches of the Big Four continue to make large profits from providing such services — just not to audit clients. That makes it difficult to change auditors because most companies employ the rest of the Big Four in other, more lucrative capacities.

The UK does not have to stop here. The American response to Enron, known as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, did more than create a new auditing regulator and limit the sale of consulting services. It also introduced tough internal controls for companies and required top executives to certify the accuracy of corporate accounts personally. Critics say the law’s compliance and disclosure costs deter US companies from going public. But there is evidence that the Sarbox controls have boosted investor confidence and most companies have long since learnt to live with them.

Sir John’s report urges the UK to consider “stronger requirements for companies’ internal controls”. The government should heed his recommendation.



brooke.masters@ft.com