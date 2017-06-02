US faces struggle to ease nervous Asian allies’ fears of a retreat

​When James Mattis speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, the US defence secretary will face a very different landscape from ​the one that greeted ​his predecessor at last year’s event.

At the Asian defence forum in 2016, Ashton Carter chided China over its actions in the South China Sea, ​warning that it risked “erecting a Great Wall of self-isolation”. At the same time, then president Barack Obama was pushin​g Congress ​ — ultimately unsuccessfully — ​to back the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal ​that was the economic arm of his Asia “pivot”.

While Mr Mattis will repeat the usual ​US ​mantra about ​American leadership in the Asia-Pacific region, his words ​may ring hollow to some. His speech will come four months after Donald Trump walked away from the TPP and two days after he announced he would quit the Paris climate accord, ​placing the US in a three-member club with Syria and Nicaragua.

Fareed Zakaria, a foreign policy expert, declared on CNN that “this will be the day that the United States resigned as the leader of the free world”. As Mr Trump pu​shes policies that fuel fears about ​an isolationist bent, Mr Mattis will be tasked with convincing nervous allies that “America First” does not mean Mr Trump is abandoning US leadership in the world.

The defence secretary will also face questions about the softer stance Mr Trump has adopted on Beijing as he pushes China to step up pressure on North Korea over its nuclear programme.

Until the US ​N​avy last week conducted its first freedom of navigation operation [Fonop] in the South China Sea under the Trump administration, some allies had worried that Mr Trump was giving Beijing a free pass to convince it to ratchet up pressure on Pyongyang.

While the Pentagon dismissed suggestions the operation’s timing was in part to reduce pressure on Mr Mattis at Shangri-La, some experts said the move would help him focus attention on the threat from North Korea, which​ Mr Trump views as his most pressing ​and immediate ​foreign policy challenge​.

“I can’t imagine that Mattis could focus attention on North Korea if everyone was asking ‘why the hell are we not doing Fonops’,” said Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think-tank. “It made sense to wait until a reasonable period of time after the Trump-Xi summit [in April] so that it didn’t look like a slap in the face to Xi, and to do it before Shangri-La.”

Mr Trump sparked concern during the presidential race with rhetoric that ​questioned the value of alliances but since his election, several ​of his top​ officials have travelled to the region ​in an effort ​to calm nerves. In addition to Mr Mattis visiting Japan and South Korea in February, Rex Tillerson, secretary of state, and Mike Pence, vice-president, have paid visits to Asia.

However, Charles Edel, an Asia expert at the US Naval War College, said that despite the ​frequency of high-level visits, the Trump administration’s overall strategy was unclear. “I struggle to determine strategic coherence in much of what is happening,” he said.

Mr Edel, who worked at the state department ​during the Obama administration, said ​Mr Trump was taking a softer stance on China in that there was “less of a desire to hold China to account for disruptive behaviour”.

Mira Rapp-Hooper, an Asia expert at the Center for a New American Security, said Mr Trump was ​also ​taking a very narrow approach to Asia that marked a big difference from Mr Obama, and added that it was worrying how little he had said about ​assertive ​Chinese ​moves​ in the South China Sea.

“One of the most striking things is the transactional approach . . . that has left China feeling like it could not be better positioned and left allies feeling that they are intensively vulnerable,” she said. “[That’s] made the region feel that US leadership is completely up for grabs.”

While many experts recognise the mounting threat from North Korea, some believe China is taking Mr Trump for a ride in that it will not put enough pressure on North Korea to make a difference because it is more concerned about the impact of any collapse of the regime in Pyongyang.

“In bold fashion, we have said that strategic patience [with North Korea] is over. But the new approach lacks a lot of the specifics that you would like to see in a new policy,” said one Republican. “We have said we hope China would do more but that is not a new idea.”

While China appears to have cut off coal imports from North Korea, Ms Glaser says Beijing has not done much more — which raises doubts about whether the US strategy will work. “China has tried to identify the absolute minimum that they have to do,” said Ms Glaser.

John Barrasso, a Republican senator from Wyoming who is attending Shangri-La, said ​Mr Trump should be given credit for putting pressure on China to act given the gravity of the North Korean threat. American intelligence officials believe Pyongyang is moving closer to being able to hit the US mainland with a nuclear-armed ballistic missile.

“A closer relationship with China is critical especially with regard to North Korea,” Mr Barrasso told the Financial Times from Hanoi, which he was visiting with Senator John McCain before flying to Singapore​. “US and Chinese interests now overlap with regard to North Korea . . . I think that is a big change.”

