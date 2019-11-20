Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn survived their first head-to-head encounter but neither candidate to be prime minister scored major points or made much headway. Plus, we discuss the manifestos from the Liberal Democrats and Labour and where the opposition parties sit in the campaign. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Robert Shrimsley, Laura Hughes and Jim Pickard. Produced by Anna Dedhar. Clips from the ITV debate.

