Wall Street banks rescue First Republic
The largest US banks have banded together to deposit $30bn into First Republic Bank in an attempt to bolster its finances, the European Central Bank has raised interest rates by half a percentage point, Emmanuel Macron failed a critical parliamentary test and chose to override lawmakers to pass his unpopular plan to raise France’s retirement age, and the FT’s Stephen Morris explains why HSBC took a chance on Silicon Valley Bank UK.
