Picking winners

Last week we got a taste of what might become the next year’s most acrimonious debate in UK economics: are wages increasing because migrants are leaving?

The jobs data, published on Wednesday, found evidence of a slight slowdown in the pace of jobs growth and continued falls in real wages. But there was an exception: agricultural workers have seen their pay grow 3.9 per cent in the past year, after accounting for inflation. This compares to a fall of 0.6 per cent in overall average weekly earnings.

Many of my colleagues have written about how this year farmers have struggled to attract the seasonal workers from central Europe they used to rely on. That is partly because the fall in the pound has made the UK less attractive to workers who want to earn for a season and then return home, but also because Romanian and Bulgarian workers, who used to qualify under seasonal workers schemes, are now able to take any job they wish in the UK. It seems that this labour scarcity has fed through to agricultural workers’ pay packets.

But there’s a note of warning too: many farms are scaling back production because of this scarcity of labour. Even the higher wages are not enough to tempt workers into the fields. This is why economists talk of a “lump of labour fallacy”: there may be less work overall if workers do not come.

The Bank of England is expecting wage growth to remain poor through the rest of 2017 but in its latest inflation report the Monetary Policy Committee wrote, “further out, pay growth is projected to pick up, as any temporary factors currently weighing on wage growth dissipate, and the past tightening in the labour market starts to push up wage demands more widely.”

This forecast is based on the UK’s record low unemployment rate and a prediction that inflation will peak this autumn, not that a decrease in migrants will lead to greater wage pressure for the workers who remain. But detractors argue a single market in labour means the relevant employment rate is for the whole of the EU rather than just the UK — now down to its lowest level since 2009.

This week’s highlights

Monday

18.30: BoE deputy governor Dave Ramsden speaks at King’s College London

Dave Ramsden, formerly the chief economic adviser to the Treasury and head of the government economic service, will be giving a speech to the KCL Strand Group called Monetary Policy from End to End: Joining the MPC. Mr Ramsden was one of two dissenting deputy governor’s on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee at the last meeting, voting to keep interest rates unchanged while the majority, including the governor voted to increase them. Hopefully, he will give an account of his thinking in his speech.

Tuesday

9.30: Public Sector Finances (October)

Public sector borrowing was at its lowest level for a decade during the first half of this financial year, partly due to lower spending. Spending on social security benefits has been lower particularly because of the shift to universal credit, which has been criticised for being overly stringent and driving some into hardship. Tax receipts have done a bit better than expected too, although some of that is expected to reverse later in the year.

Whether this run of better than expected borrowing data continues or not is almost a sideshow next to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s productivity forecasts, published the following day. These forecasts, which have frequently been wrong in the past, will play a bigger role in determining how much the Chancellor can spend. Have a look at Gemma Tetlow’s interactive breakdown of the public finances here.

10.00: Treasury select committee hearing on the November inflation report

Four members of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will be in front of the TSC this Tuesday: Jon Cunliffe, Ian McCafferty, Michael Saunders and Gertjan Vlieghe to answer questions on the contents of the November inflation report and on the decision of the majority of the committee to raise interest rates.

Wednesday

12.30: The Budget

For an FT journalist, the budget means an inbox bulging with commentary and requests from every special interest group imaginable — and more besides — but for Philip Hammond, the chancellor, this autumn@s budget means a tightrope walk.

The chancellor’s self-imposed fiscal rules give him little room for spending without any tax increases. Especially if the OBR has revised down its forecast for productivity growth, meaning the UK economy will need a higher level of taxation to sustain the same spending, although reclassification of housing associations from the public to private sector will give him about £5bn a year of extra borrowing to spend.

But he faces more demands for the money than can be satisfied, whether it is building more homes, easing the public sector pay cap or providing some help for those on low incomes.

The chancellor could raise taxes to get himself out of this bind. Simplification of value added tax and lowering the threshold at which small businesses pay the tax has been suggested, as has reversing a decision to cut corporation tax.

But he is likely to be wary of any controversial tax increases following the backlash at the spring budget over plans to equalise the treatment of the self-employed with employees. And with a working majority of just 13 MPs, including the Democratic Unionist Party, the government will struggle to pass any changes that create too many losers.

Thursday

9.30: Second estimate of economic growth (Q3); index of services (September); business investment (Q3)

The preliminary estimate of growth was 0.4 per cent for the third quarter. The manufacturing and construction figures that have come out since pointed to stronger and weaker growth respectively than the Office for National Statistics had first thought. But they offset each other exactly and made no difference to overall growth.

That leaves the performance of the UK’s dominant services sector in September as the only unknown. The ONS forecast that it grew by 0.2 per cent month-on-month in September in the first estimate. Anything above means the growth figure will be revised up, anything below means it will be revised down.

The second release will also contain a breakdown of the expenditure side of gross domestic product. So far we know that net trade subtracted from economic growth and the indications are that government spending has been lower than expected. That leaves consumption and investment.

The trade data said that there were more imports of gold, which automatically add to investment as the UK acquires a valuable. Imports of aeroplanes fell however, which will reduce investment in transport equipment.

For consumption: tourism figures for August, found a rise in the number of foreign visitors to the UK and a fall in the number of UK residents making trips abroad compared to last year, suggesting tourism may help boost consumption. Retail sales also came in better than expected.

Last week’s highlights

The Irish question

Brexit talks remain mired in debates over money and the Irish border. Irish premier Leo Varadkar is demanding a written commitment from Britain that it will seek to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic before trade talks can continue. The only way of avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland is for the north to remain part of the single market and the customs union, requiring a border between Britain and Northern Ireland or for the UK as a whole to stay in both.

On Sunday, Mr Hammond hinted that the UK was likely to increase its financial offer to the EU saying he thought, “we are on the brink of making some serious movement forward in our negotiations with the EU and starting to unblock the logjam”.

Budget items

The government is considering a new tax on single-use plastic items including coffee cups and takeaway containers, and the chancellor will announce a package of measures to boost technological development in the UK including a plan to allow road tests of fully driverless cars. Another measure being floated is to allow local authorities greater freedom to borrow so they can build more council houses.

Putting off retirement

Port Talbot steelworkers are allegedly being targeted by pensions sharks. The Financial Conduct Authority is investigating concerns that steelworkers at the plant in Wales are being targeted by pension advisers who could stand to benefit from a restructuring of the company's pension plan aimed at rescuing the steel plant.

Meanwhile university staff are considering strike action after Universities UK announced that it may end the current system of defined benefit pension schemes run by the Universities Superannuation Scheme, one of the largest investment funds in the UK. Lecturers and other university employers may be shifted into riskier, less generous defined contribution schemes.

Harare Situation

At pixel time Robert Mugabe’s decades-long rule in Zimbabwe is hanging on by a thread after thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets on Sunday to demand he step down and celebrate military action to remove him from power. Zanu-PF, the ruling party, voted to expel the aged dictator as party leader on Sunday. David Piling, the FT’s Africa editor and Joseph Cotterill, southern Africa correspondent, have written a long-read on the ’slow motion coup’ here.

Red hot Chile preppers

Investors are preparing for a return of the rightwing to government in Chile as the country goes to the polls on Sunday night. The leftwing coalition that has governed for most of 27 years since the fall of General Augusto Pinochet has split with the Social Democrats and Christian Democrats sending separate candidates into the presidential elections. They also have to contend with a new, more radical and more youthful leftwing party that emerged out of student street protests in the mid-2000s.

Gideon Long, the FT’s Andean correspondent, describes the election as ‘the end of an era’ that could usher in a new period of reform under a more modern and moderate right.

What the papers say

Roughly a year-and-a-half ago many were wondering whether the global economy was set for a crash and the Royal Bank of Scotland advised clients to “sell everything.” Among those attracting blame for the market panics were contingent-convertible bonds, known as Cocos. For some, these esoteric bonds were the analogue of the collateralised-debt obligations that were blamed for the ’08 crisis.

Cocos, a class of bank debt which is exposed to losses when the issuers face financial stress, were introduced in the aftermath of the financial crisis as a means of transferring the risks of bank failure from governments to bondholders. Last week the National Bureau of Economic Research published the first comprehensive empirical study of the market.

Their conclusion: do not blame Cocos for financial instability. The bonds reduce risk, make banks less fragile and lower banks cost of debt, especially if the Cocos mechanically convert into shares when the bank is under pressure. The markets were fretting for no reason.

Sunday evening reads