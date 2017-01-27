MPs urge tax authorities to get tougher on multimillionaires

MPs have called for a tougher stance on taxing the wealthy, urging HM Revenue & Customs to tackle the perception that there was “one set of rules for the rich and another for everyone else”.

The public accounts committee said HMRC needed to assess what it could do to deter very wealthy taxpayers from bending or breaking the law.

It said it was “alarming” that one in three of the wealthiest people in the UK, with assets of more than £20m, were under investigation by the tax authority.

“HMRC’s claims about the success of its strategy to deal with the very wealthy just don’t stack up,” said Meg Hillier MP, chair of the committee.

“If the public are to have faith in the tax system then it must be seen to have fairness at its heart. It also needs to work properly. In our view, HMRC is failing on both counts.”

The cross-party committee questioned HMRC’s strategy of providing wealthy individuals with a personal “customer relationship manager” to make sure they pay the right amount of tax. It suggested this meant “they get help with their tax affairs that is not available to other taxpayers”.

In a statement, HMRC said: “The vast majority of people in the UK pay all the tax they owe and today, the top 1 per cent of earners pay more than quarter of all income tax.

“There is absolutely no special treatment for the wealthy, and in fact we give them additional scrutiny, with one-to-one marking by HMRC’s specialist tax collectors, to ensure that they pay everything they owe, just like the rest of us do. We have secured an additional £2.5bn from the very wealthiest since 2010.

“The National Audit Office commends this approach as being in line with international best practice and confirms that HMRC has increased the amount of tax we collect or secure from the very wealthy that would have otherwise gone unpaid.”

The MPs were probing the performance of its specialist high net worth unit which has collected tax from around 6,500 of the richest individuals in Britain since 2009. The number of individuals with more than £20m of assets increased from 5,900 to 6,500 between 2009 and 2015.

The income tax paid by this group fell by 20 per cent — or £1bn — to £3.5bn in the five years to 2014-15. The decline was linked to the acceleration of dividends and other payments ahead of the 2010 introduction of the 50p rate in 2010, but the MPs said HMRC had been unable to explain it satisfactorily.

The committee criticised HMRC for issuing 850 penalties totalling £9m to wealthy individuals since 2012, charging an average penalty of £10,500. It said: “That seems too small an amount to change the behaviour of multimillionaires, particularly as avoidance is moving from off-the-peg marketed tax avoidance schemes to complex bespoke schemes.”

The MPs accused HMRC of having a “dismal record” in investigating tax fraud. They also called for urgent action to address the exploitation of the taxation rules for “image rights”, for example in sport and the entertainment industry.

They suggested there had already been a shift in HMRC’s approach towards enforcement, saying “its approach to high net worth individuals has changed over time and it now appears to be taking a tougher line with those who break the rules”. But they said it had published little information about its approach or the number of criminal investigations and prosecutions in progress.