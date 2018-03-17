This week: two titans of literature with four Booker Prizes between them. First up, Peter Carey on tackling the relationship between Australia's white and Aboriginal populations in his new novel, A Long Way from Home. Later, JM Coetzee reads 'The Dog', a story from his forthcoming collection, Seven Moral Tales. It was recorded at the Hay Literary Festival in Cartagena, Colombia; for more highlights from the festival, listen to our episode "JM Coetzee on the problem with English. Plus: Ghanaian-American novelist Yaa Gyasi".