Everything Else is a culture podcast from the Financial Times. We're into film not finance, music not markets, and style not stocks. Featuring star guests and presented by Griselda Murray Brown and Alexander Gilmour.

This week: two titans of literature with four Booker Prizes between them. First up, Peter Carey on tackling the relationship between Australia's white and Aboriginal populations in his new novel, A Long Way from Home. Later, JM Coetzee reads 'The Dog', a story from his forthcoming collection, Seven Moral Tales. It was recorded at the Hay Literary Festival in Cartagena, Colombia; for more highlights from the festival, listen to our episode "JM Coetzee on the problem with English. Plus: Ghanaian-American novelist Yaa Gyasi".

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.