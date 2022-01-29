Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Changing Spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

How the UK high street was hit by the pandemic: look up your area

Using the ‘FT interactive: See how businesses in your area have been affected during the pandemic’:

  • Search for your local area

  • What was the impact of the pandemic on local businesses in your area according to the data?

  • How do the effects in your area compare with the rest of the UK?

  • Search for the City of London. Use the data to outline the impact of the pandemic on this area

Read through the rest of the article.

  • What reasons are given for why local authorities within large cities such as London and Manchester have suffered more than smaller urban centres and rural areas?

  • To what extent does this represent a permanent switch in the north/south economic divide?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section