Specification:

Changing Spaces

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

How the UK high street was hit by the pandemic: look up your area

Using the ‘FT interactive: See how businesses in your area have been affected during the pandemic’:

Search for your local area

What was the impact of the pandemic on local businesses in your area according to the data?

How do the effects in your area compare with the rest of the UK?

Search for the City of London. Use the data to outline the impact of the pandemic on this area

Read through the rest of the article.

What reasons are given for why local authorities within large cities such as London and Manchester have suffered more than smaller urban centres and rural areas?

To what extent does this represent a permanent switch in the north/south economic divide?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun