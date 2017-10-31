UK government tackles ‘crack cocaine’ of fixed-odds betting machines

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

A high-stakes battle between the UK’s biggest bookmakers and anti-gambling campaigners has begun after the government announced a crackdown on betting machines dubbed by activists as the “crack cocaine” of gambling.

On Tuesday, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport released a long-delayed review into the gambling industry, recommending new limits on fixed-odds betting terminals (FOBTs) — machines within betting shops which offer games such as roulette. The devices currently allow punters to place bets of up to £100 every 20 seconds.

FOBTs provide the largest source of revenue at some retail bookmakers, including Ladbrokes Coral and William Hill, and a significant source of income for groups including Betfred and Paddy Power Betfair. Anti-gambling campaigners and some MPs have argued the machines disproportionately attract addicts — a claim strongly denied by the industry.

In its review, the DCMS said the maximum stake on FOBTs should be reduced from £100 to one of a number options: £50, £30, £20 or £2.

There will now be a 12-week consultation to allow interested parties to make their case for what they believe the limit should be, setting the stage for a final battle between campaigners and companies about how far the curbs should go.

The government will make its final recommendations on the FOBT stakes in January, and enforce the changes by adjusting the Gambling Act. Companies will have until around October 2018 to alter their machines.

Industry insiders said there had been vigorous debate within government over the issue. Prime Minister Theresa May and officials at the DCMS have become convinced of the need for strong action, while reports suggest that the chancellor, Philip Hammond, is concerned about the impact of FOBT limits on the Treasury’s tax receipts.

“Given the strong evidence and public concerns about the risks of high-stakes gaming machines on the high street, we are convinced of the need for action,” said gambling minister Tracey Crouch.

“We are confident that, when all the evidence has been considered, £2 will be judged to be the most appropriate level,” said a spokesperson for the Campaign for Fairer Gambling, the activist group.

Ladbrokes Coral and William Hill said they will play a “full part in the consultation.”

The review also set out other plans to protect vulnerable consumers. It has asked the Gambling Commission to look at whether the “spin speed” on FOBT games such as roulette should be increased from the current 20 seconds per bet, giving more time between bets.

There will also be a “package of measures taking effect to strengthen protections around online gambling and gambling advertising” to help protect children.

In September, analysts at Barclays forecast that Ladbrokes Coral would lose £437m in annual revenues if the maximum stake on FOBTs was reduced to £2. William Hill would lose £288m, while Paddy Power Betfair would lose £60m

By contrast, the bank forecast that if the maximum stake fell to £25, then Ladbrokes Coral would lose £84m in revenues in 2018, William Hill would lose £56m and Paddy Power Betfair just £11m. A stakes cut to £50 would have a negligible impact on the revenues of the companies.

Bookmakers argue a severe stakes cut would lead to the closure of hundreds of betting shops and the loss of thousands of jobs across the industry.

Senior industry executives have said that the publication of the review is likely to launch a new round of consolidation. Recent merger talks between Ladbrokes Coral and online betting company GVC foundered on disagreement on the value of the companies, an issue exacerbated by the uncertainty surrounding the UK government’s review.