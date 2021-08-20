Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Cocktails & Drinks news.

Ready-mixed canned cocktails have come a long way since 2019’s resurrection of the “gin in a tin” (a phenomenon spurred on by Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag). But where previous concoctions were sickly sweet or packed with preservatives, a new group of brands have been updating the market with luxe spirits, organic ingredients and unusual flavours. Here are five of the best…

Pocket Negroni

This pocket-sized tribute to the classic Negroni combines Porter’s cold-distilled gin with bitter Campari and sweet vermouth. Mixed in Edinburgh by Whitebox Drinks, each 100ml can contains a full-strength serving that can be enjoyed on the go. Serve over ice with an orange twist for the full experience. £5, shopcuvee.com

Empirical Spirits

Danish distiller Empirical has been working on its cocktail offering since early last year. And much like its unusual stock of spirits – Fallen Pony, for example, is a double-fermented quince tea spirit – the brand’s pre-mixed drinks showcase a similarly maverick approach to mixology. Latest to hit the shelves is Can 3, a refreshing blend of lemongrass, lemon myrtle and Andaliman pepper. From €25 for four cans, empirical.co

Good One

For a lighter take on the canned cocktail, London-based brand Good One offers a (fairly) low-ABV range of hard sodas brewed with Northumberland spring water and naturally flavoured. Three thoughtful pairings are currently available: grapefruit and thyme; lime and cucumber; and raspberry, basil and lime. £18 for six cans, haveagoodone.co.uk

NIO

Headed up by master mixologist Patrick Pistolesi, NIO (Needs Ice Only) is a premium cocktail delivery service. Each 100ml cocktail is mixed in Italy, with flavour highlights including Gin Proved – a floral blend of rose petals, almond and orange curaçao – as well as more classic options such as mai tais, gimlets or espresso martinis. From £19.50 for a box of three, niococktails.co.uk

Miami Cocktail Co

Organic and low calorie, Miami Cocktail Co takes classic flavour profiles – think mimosas, bellinis and margaritas – and recreates them as wine-based cocktails with freshly squeezed fruit juice. The brand’s latest collaboration is with Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, a limited-edition blend of lemon, basil and sparkling rosé. £11.95 for four cans, revl.co.uk