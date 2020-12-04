Biscuiteers Nutcracker biscuit tin, £35
Biscuiteers Nutcracker biscuit tin, £35

Clara Baldock and Raphaëlle Helmore

The Wooden Spoon Boozy Berries & Prosecco, £7.75
Ottolenghi Christmas hamper, £150
Rococo Chocolates Luxury Dark Festive Chocolate Collection, £43.95
Dolce & Gabbana x Fiasconaro panettone, €37
Hennessy XO cognac, £170, harrods.com
National Trust almond marzipan fruits, £10
Le Dolcezze di Nanni biscuits, £6.99, fenwick.co.uk
Château Lynch-Bages Grand Vin Pauillac 2006, £190, harveynichols.com
Daylesford organic Christmas pudding, £20
The Wolseley caramel loose leaf tea, £18.95
Charbonnel et Walker Salted Caramel Truffle Selection gift box, £70 (570g)
Veuve Clicquot Vintage 2012, £58, clos19.com
Gail’s Christmas hamper, £150
Ladurée macarons, from £21.50 for a box of eight
Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Champagne Brut gift set, £75, thechampagnecompany.com
Fortnum & Mason Stilton, £14.50
Nicolas Alziari extra-virgin olive oil, £35.99, selfridges.com
Ocelot x Mulberry chocolate, £30 for pack of five
Liberty Traditional English Mustard, £4.95
