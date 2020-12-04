The Wooden Spoon Boozy Berries & Prosecco, £7.75 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F3774908e-c5ba-4335-82a7-41718ee00f90.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nThe Wooden Spoon Boozy Berries & Prosecco, £7.75Ottolenghi Christmas hamper, £150 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F1d9043cb-4309-444f-b274-d3b454d0e6db.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nOttolenghi Christmas hamper, £150Rococo Chocolates Luxury Dark Festive Chocolate Collection, £43.95 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F9c1b5ea0-bb5e-4db0-a5b4-1492a82e4856.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nRococo Chocolates Luxury Dark Festive Chocolate Collection, £43.95Dolce & Gabbana x Fiasconaro panettone, €37 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fd15e6fa6-63d7-4faf-8699-4c197b5df586.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDolce & Gabbana x Fiasconaro panettone, €37Hennessy XO cognac, £170, harrods.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F0b4ed178-c5fc-44fa-b750-ad295941ac30.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nHennessy XO cognac, £170, harrods.comNational Trust almond marzipan fruits, £10 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F82f22e29-e699-4aff-85b3-f4108d4a58ca.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nNational Trust almond marzipan fruits, £10Le Dolcezze di Nanni biscuits, £6.99, fenwick.co.uk [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fddcc6b06-d534-4ca1-94e2-d0f3d9e6af3e.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLe Dolcezze di Nanni biscuits, £6.99, fenwick.co.ukChâteau Lynch-Bages Grand Vin Pauillac 2006, £190, harveynichols.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F3a5fa016-600d-4200-8bb7-fe6fb4c384d4.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nChâteau Lynch-Bages Grand Vin Pauillac 2006, £190, harveynichols.comDaylesford organic Christmas pudding, £20 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7f545814-53bc-43e4-b178-8349c9388d8a.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDaylesford organic Christmas pudding, £20The Wolseley caramel loose leaf tea, £18.95 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F5336a6d2-e80c-4579-83d9-119043857a90.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nThe Wolseley caramel loose leaf tea, £18.95Charbonnel et Walker Salted Caramel Truffle Selection gift box, £70 (570g) [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fb29075b8-a73e-449d-8750-4d2dcc7f6817.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nCharbonnel et Walker Salted Caramel Truffle Selection gift box, £70 (570g)Veuve Clicquot Vintage 2012, £58, clos19.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fe531454f-ce2d-4470-bd2c-3cdfbf66813e.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nVeuve Clicquot Vintage 2012, £58, clos19.comGail’s Christmas hamper, £150 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F82b946ff-602c-40e4-96c0-b3bc5f9efc4b.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGail’s Christmas hamper, £150Ladurée macarons, from £21.50 for a box of eight [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F0984c076-589c-444f-9706-4ed40af67e9c.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLadurée macarons, from £21.50 for a box of eightLaurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Champagne Brut gift set, £75, thechampagnecompany.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F6a627dbd-0cef-4583-bc6c-54f22ff165b3.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLaurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé Champagne Brut gift set, £75, thechampagnecompany.comFortnum & Mason Stilton, £14.50 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F684d3726-b562-46c4-8614-cf0a06c39a29.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nFortnum & Mason Stilton, £14.50Nicolas Alziari extra-virgin olive oil, £35.99, selfridges.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F2ccccff3-da3f-4ea7-a940-4d1faa4e0847.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nNicolas Alziari extra-virgin olive oil, £35.99, selfridges.comOcelot x Mulberry chocolate, £30 for pack of five [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F930e5ecb-ec60-40ab-9cca-23a0c2827a04.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nOcelot x Mulberry chocolate, £30 for pack of fiveLiberty Traditional English Mustard, £4.95 