Former Man Group president Jonathan Sorrell is joining Capstone, a $6bn-in-assets hedge fund that specialises in trading swings in volatility, to lead initiatives such as a possible expansion into China.

Mr Sorrell, son of former WPP chief Martin, joined Man from Goldman Sachs in 2011 and was chief financial officer of the world’s largest listed hedge fund group between 2012 and 2016, when he became president.

New York-headquartered Capstone, which is led by its founder Paul Britton — a former options trader — focuses on turbulence in global markets, trading it as an asset class in its own right. Mr Sorrell will join the firm as president in January 2020, according to a letter sent to investors on Tuesday.

“Jonathan will help lead strategic initiatives and business development,” Mr Britton said in the letter. “We are excited to add such a seasoned executive with strong ties to the hedge fund industry and significant relevant experience in the world of finance.” Capstone’s flagship fund was up 8.1 per cent to the end of October, according to the letter.

During Mr Sorrell’s tenure as Man’s CFO the $113bn-in-assets group bought Numeric, a Boston-based hedge fund specialising in quantitative investing, which uses computers to unearth trading patterns. He also helped develop Man’s new private markets business, which focuses on real estate and direct lending.

Man announced in September that Mr Sorrell was stepping down from the board and would leave the company, without saying where he was going.

Capstone had already raided Man Group for Rick Hanna, another senior executive, appointing him chief operating officer in September. Mr Sorrell first met Mr Britton a decade ago, when he worked for Goldman and approached Capstone about making an investment in the firm.

Man faced further boardroom upheaval when it was announced days later that chairman Ian Livingston would step down at the end of the year and be replaced by former Deutsche Bank chief John Cryan. Lord Livingston, a former chief executive of BT and minister for trade and investment in the UK government, had chaired Man since 2016.

At Capstone Mr Sorrell will focus on the hedge fund’s strategy and future projects, such as building up its London office — where he will be based — and exploring a move into China’s often-choppy financial markets, according to a person close to the situation.

Hedge funds trading volatility aim to profit from discrepancies between the turbulence of various markets or they bet on volatility being underpriced by other investors, using derivatives such as options and futures.

It is a small but growing corner of the global hedge fund industry, dominated by mathematicians and coders rather than old-school traders or economists. Capstone is the world’s biggest volatility-focused hedge fund, beginning life as an offshoot of Mr Britton’s market-making firm, Mako Global Derivatives, in 2007.

“I wanted to think about the world of volatility on a global scale, see where it was overpriced and where it is underpriced, and wait for it to mean revert,” Mr Britton said in an interview last year with the FT. “I wanted to build a heat map of the world of volatility, and that is essentially what Capstone is.”