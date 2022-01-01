Michael Cockerell has made some of the best political documentaries about UK politics, covering prime ministers from Harold Macmillan to Boris Johnson.

His new book, “Unmasking Our Leaders”, takes us into a career of political journalism and interviews regarding not just politicians and MPs and ministers but also the secret world of Whitehall.

Cockerell looks back on the leaders he has met and what he learnt from them.

