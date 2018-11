Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Carlos Ghosn, one of the most powerful figures in the auto industry, was arrested this week after an internal investigation at Nissan that uncovered what the Japanese automaker called numerous “significant acts of misconduct”. Tom Braithwaite talks to Kana Inagaki, Peter Cambell and Vanessa Houlder about what this means for Mr Ghosn and the three way alliance he built between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi.