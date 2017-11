Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss warning signs for Sweden's mortgage market and 'branching back' as a way of coping with Brexit, with special guest David Parker of consultants Accenture, while Ben McLannahan in the US talks to Tom Michaud, chief executive of investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods about consolidation and profits in the US banking industry.

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS