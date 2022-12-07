At one time, Credit Suisse was considered to be among the most respected banks in Europe. The FT’s European banking correspondent Owen Walker explains how the Swiss bank is trying to make a comeback after years of scandal and losses — and what might happen if it fails.

Clips from CNBC, DW News, Reuters

