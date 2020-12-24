Oliver Ralph

The UK is on the cusp of announcing a trade deal with the EU after months of talks, in a move that will govern the future relationship between the two.

The deal was due to be announced on Thursday morning, just ahead of Christmas day. It marks the end of a gruelling negotiation process that has been under way since March.

Over the past week, UK prime minister Boris Johnson has been in talks with Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, in a last ditch effort to seal a deal before the deadline at the end of the year. The final big sticking point was EU access to UK fisheries.

The two sides are believed to have made progress on setting arrangements for how future negotiations on fishing rights will be linked to market access for goods — a crucial issue for unlocking a deal.

Sterling jumped against the dollar and the euro in anticipation of a deal.