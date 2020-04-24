Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Germany is prepared to make a substantial financial contribution to help relaunch eurozone economies after the coronavirus pandemic, and the World Health Organization accidentally published documents yesterday showing that a potential antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomised clinical trial. Plus, the FT’s global business columnist, Rana Foroohar, argues that the economic ramifications of the coronavirus crisis will produce a new age of US austerity.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.