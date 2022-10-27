This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: ‘US midterms countdown — the GOP courts Hispanic voters’

Marc Filippino

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Thursday, October 27th. And this is your FT News Briefing.

A global energy expert sees a peak in fossil fuel demand by the end of the decade, and the US economy is still going strong. Plus, in our US midterm election series, we’re gonna go to Pennsylvania to look at how the Republican party is making a grab for the fastest-growing voter demographic.

Ronna McDaniel

Gracias por la invitación. Es un placer estar aquí. (Crowd cheering)

Marc Filippino

I’m Marc Filippino. And here’s the news you need to start your day.

The head of the International Energy Agency says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels. Fatih Birol told the Financial Times he expects fossil fuels, including gas, to reach peak demand by the end of the decade. Birol said governments are changing policies in part to counter the fallout from Russia’s decision to weaponise its gas supplies. He says by 2030, he expects investments in clean energy to rise to $2tn a year — that’s more than double the amount invested annually in fossil fuels today.

The US Commerce Department is out today with the latest numbers on gross domestic product or GDP. A Bloomberg Consensus forecast shows that third-quarter GDP grew by 2.3 per cent year on year. That’s after contracting in the first two quarters of the year, which many folks consider a technical recession. The FT’s Colby Smith has more.

Colby Smith

So these data points show that the economy really is on strong footing. One of the things we have to keep in mind is the fact that it takes quite a long time for the actions that the Fed undertakes to have an effect on the real economy. So even if things look good today, it doesn’t necessarily mean that in a couple months’ time they’re going to look as strong. And the expectation is that they’re very much not going to look so strong. And most economists at this point are calling for a recession in 2023. This data is important in that it shows what the starting point for the US economy is. And it really just underscores how much more the Fed is gonna have to need to do in order to get inflation under control.

Marc Filippino

Colby Smith is the FT’s US economics editor.

Unidentified speaker

Please, please! Vote! Vote!

Marc Filippino

In just two weeks, US voters will head to the polls for midterm elections. Democrats hold a thin majorities in both houses of Congress. Republicans are working hard to regain control. One way Republicans think they can do that is by appealing to Hispanic voters. Hispanics are the second-largest and the fastest-growing demographic in the US. For the next story in our midterm series, we go to Allentown, Pennsylvania. It’s a city of about 120,000 people, west of Philadelphia that was once dominated by German immigrants. Now it’s more than 50 per cent Hispanic. The FT’s Sonja Hutson went to Allentown to see what Republicans are doing to win over Hispanic voters. She joins me now. Hey, Sonja.

Sonja Hutson

Hey, Marc.

Marc Filippino

OK. So of all the places you could have gone, why did you choose Allentown?

Sonja Hutson

So I went to Allentown because the Republican National Committee set up a Hispanic community centre there earlier this year. And it’s one of about 20 of these Hispanic community centres that they’ve set up around the country, largely in Democratic areas, places where there are really tight congressional or Senate races like there are in Allentown and in Pennsylvania.

Marc Filippino

So Sonja when you went to Allentown, you went to an event at the Hispanic Community Centre. What did you see there?

Sonja Hutson

So you walk in. It’s a fairly small room. There are maybe 2 to 3 dozen people there, but they did fill up the room. There were campaign signs on the walls in both English and Spanish for local Republican candidates. And there were some heavy-hitting Republicans that came to Allentown for this event. One of them was the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. Her name is Ronna McDaniel. Here she is speaking at that event.

Ronna McDaniel

Gracias por la invitación. Es un placer estar aquí (Crowd cheering) (Laughs) I worked on that a little bit.

Marc Filippino

So what was her message? What’s the pitch Republicans are making to Hispanics for them to vote Republican?

Sonja Hutson

So they were definitely trying to appeal to the immigrant identity. And in fact, the other big name at this event was Mehmet Oz.

Mehmet Oz

My father was an immigrant to this country. How many of you, your parents came over? And how many came over yourselves? (Perfect. That I’m speaking to you . . . )

Marc Filippino

What?!? Dr Oz, the celebrity TV doctor?

Sonja Hutson

Yes! The celebrity TV doctor, Dr Oz, he is now the Republican candidate for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. So, Marc, the fact that Republicans sent these two really heavy hitters to this pretty small city to speak to a couple dozen local people, really indicates what a big deal these centres are and how seriously Republicans want the Hispanic vote.

Marc Filippino

Yeah, it really does. So what is the strategy, though? Is it to win over voters in this election or is it more long term?

Sonja Hutson

So the idea is to open these centres well before the election and then keep them open permanently and be a permanent fixture, kind of, of the community. And I spoke to a political-science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. His name is Christopher Borick.

Christopher Borick

You don’t want to be seen as just, you know, dropping in or opportunistic and coming in election time and then pulling out. Especially, you know, if you’re the Republican party in the community that you had more limited success in. So establishing, you know, a presence that can be there and part of the broader fabric of a community. This seems to be the type of investment that makes sense.

Marc Filippino

OK. So they’re in it for the long haul. What do Democrats say about this GOP Republican community centre?

Sonja Hutson

So I met up with Allentown’s mayor, Matt Tuerk. He’s a Democrat, and he’s also the city’s first Hispanic mayor. His grandmother came to the US from Cuba like a lot of Allentown’s Hispanic residents. And we met up at a Dominican restaurant in a heavily Spanish speaking neighbourhood in the city.

(Unidentified man and woman conversing in Spanish)

Sonja Hutson

And he brushed off the Republican efforts in Allentown.

Matt Tuerk

I think there’s a little bit of (pauses) eh. Bit of ham handedness in opening up a community centre. Did you get to visit it?

Sonja Hutson

Yeah, I was just there earlier today.

Matt Tuerk

Yeah, it’s, it’s barely an office, right? And it’s, it’s not here in the Census Tract that’s 80 per cent Latino. It’s on the Union Boulevard, which is kind of a commercial strip.

Sonja Hutson

He told me that he thinks Democrats’ message resonates with Hispanic voters better than the Republican one does. And, you know, he may be right. A survey from the highly respected Pew Research Centre found that most Latino voters say the Democratic party cares about them and works hard to earn their vote.

Marc Filippino

Right. And nationally, it does look like Democrats are reaching out to Hispanics in a, in a pretty big way, especially after they were burned in the 2020 elections when a surprisingly large number of Hispanics voted Republican.

Sonja Hutson

Yeah, definitely. I spoke to a Democratic strategist about this. His name is Chuck Rocha, and he told me that 2020 was a wake-up call for parts of the Democratic party.

Chuck Rocha

So you’ve seen the Senate campaigns, the Senate campaign super Pacs and even the DNC who have been out doing Spanish language and Latino advertising, like putting money where your mouth is. As early as March of this year, which is to me incredibly satisfying as one of the folks saying, you must start early. You must treat this group as a persuadable universe of people.

Sonja Hutson

And Marc, you know, numbers back that up. Democrats are outspending Republicans 3 to 1 in Spanish language advertising, and that’s according to a reporting by Politico.

Marc Filippino

Wow. So is there any evidence that the Republican efforts here in Allentown are, are working?

Sonja Hutson

So there’s not much of an expectation that this community centre or even knocking on doors to talk to voters one on one will sway a huge number of Hispanic people to vote Republican in this election. But Christopher Borick, he’s the political science professor in Allentown — he told me that even a little progress with Hispanic voters could make a big difference in tight races like the ones here.

Christopher Borick

And if you could gain a few per cent among groups like the Latino and Hispanic community, which has grown in this district like it has everywhere else in the United States, you can have big time pay-off.

Sonja Hutson

So I guess we’ll find out in a couple weeks.

Marc Filippino

Sonja Hutson is a producer for the FT News Briefing and guest host when I’m out. Thanks, Sonja.

Sonja Hutson

Thanks, Marc.

Marc Filippino

