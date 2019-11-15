Roger Stone, a longtime friend and associate of Donald Trump, has been found guilty of lying to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks as it dumped stolen Democratic emails during the 2016 US presidential election.

The Republican political operative and provocateur was convicted by the jury on all seven counts on Friday. Mr Stone’s case was the last brought by Robert Mueller, the special counsel, before he closed his investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

His trial included testimony from Steve Bannon, the rightwing activist who was previously Mr Trump’s top political strategist, and drew fresh attention to the Trump campaign’s efforts to capitalise on the release of Democratic emails stolen by the Russians.

Mr Bannon testified that he considered Mr Stone an “access point” to WikiLeaks, while Rick Gates, the former Trump campaign deputy chairman, told the jury he had overheard a phone call where Mr Trump received information about WikiLeaks directly from Mr Stone.

The case did not answer the central question: whether Mr Stone really did have secret information about what Julian Assange planned to do during the campaign, and if so, where he got it from.

Mr Stone’s conviction caps a colourful career of rough politics that stretches back to Richard Nixon’s 1972 campaign.

The 67-year-old, a self-described “dirty trickster” with a tattoo of Nixon on his back, faces a maximum of 20 years in jail when sentenced by Amy Berman Jackson, the judge overseeing his case. Federal judges often give sentences well below the statutory maximum in white collar cases.

He is the sixth friend, adviser or campaign aide of Mr Trump convicted of crimes relating to the 2016 election.