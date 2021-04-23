Aylin Bayhan

The inspiration: Louise Bourgeois in her studio with her sculpture Life Flower I (in progress), c1960 
Casey McCafferty upholstered alpaca and ashwood Rhea chair, £7,734, 1stdibs.co.uk

Fendi velvet-effect silk and viscose trousers £1,100, farfetch.com

Comme des Garçons cotton shirt, £536, farfetch.com

Bloomingville stoneware Thea mug, €14.90

Chanel embroidered thread and metal AirPods case, £1,140

Cassandra Goad gold and diamond Raffia earrings, £5,355

Emporio Armani velvet corduroy jacket, £560

Ambush silver-chain bracelet £2,570, farfetch.com

Paskal fringed polyester skirt, £446, farfetch.com

Fur Deluxe recycled-fur and leather Meribel sandals, €245

Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier leather vest, £4,860

Serax Earth plate, €166, barthome.shop

Ibeliv fringed straw crossbody bag, £158, farfetch.com

Lindberg buffalo horn, wood and titanium glasses, POA

Bottega Veneta viscose and polyamide Bubble Bouclé jacket, £1,755

Marni leather and lamb-fur tote bag, £1,690, farfetch.com

Frank Gehry from Vitra corrugated cardboard and hardboard Wiggle Side Chair, £799 

Piaget white-gold and diamond Extremely Lady watch, £54,500

Dolce & Gabbana beaded jacket, POA

Max Lamb for 1882 Ltd Big Vase 1, £2,498, pamono.co.uk

BB for Reschio The Timeless coffee table, £15,370, artemest.com

