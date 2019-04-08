Oil prices rose to a fresh 2019 high as the conflict in Libya escalated, prompting fears of supply disruption in the oil-rich North African country and as prices have been supported by Opec supply cuts.

Brent crude rose 0.5 per cent in morning trading in Asia to $70.69 a barrel, its highest level this year. The benchmark briefly rose above the $70 mark last week for the first time since November 2018, supported by Opec’s production cuts and output falls in sanction-hit Iran and Venezuela.

US marker West Texas Intermediate was up 0.6 per cent at $63.49, its highest since early November.

The rise comes as Khalifa Haftar, a military strongman who controls eastern Libya, began an offensive against the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Fighting raged on the outskirts of the capital over the weekend.

Analysts at ANZ highlighted the risk to crude supply, saying that while the fighting was currently away from the main oil fields, “the risk of this expanding across the country is rising by the day”.

“Sentiment on Friday was boosted by data that showed strong employment numbers in the US,” the ANZ analysts added. “This helped the market shrug off the biggest jump in drilling activity for a year.”