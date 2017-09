Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Iraqi Kurds voted in favour of independence this week in a non-binding referendum that angered Baghdad and provoked a furious reaction from neighbouring Turkey. Daniel Dombey discusses what the Kurds hoped to gain and why President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused them of treachery with the FT's Erika Solomon in Irbil and Mehul Srivastava in Istanbul.

