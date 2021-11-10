16 stylish picks for fussy fashionistas
Alice Made This gold and silver Jac necklace, £430
I love the idea of wearing rings on a chain, or any kind of jewel that adorns a part of the body other than the one it’s designed to. I also love pieces with a mix of metal colours, which makes this necklace pretty perfect. alicemadethis.com
Vintage Yashica-D TLR medium format camera, from $263
My aunt used a Yashica-D medium format camera throughout her 30s, and I’ve always coveted one. There’s something special about looking through a lens that saw the world at a different time. The images it takes have a poetic, rosy hue. ebay.co.uk
Raey wide raglan-sleeved belted trench coat, £695
This trench is just oversized enough, stripped back of any detailing and a beautiful navy tone. A staple worth investing in. matchesfashion.com
Zecchi 12 Watercolour Travel Set, £85
Very few things make me happier than a paintbrush, a piece of paper and a set of watercolours. choosingkeeping.com
Tabayer gold Oera ring, £2,450
Ever since Tabayer’s launch during Paris Fashion Week in September, I’ve been hooked on the brand’s jewellery and clever design. The entire Oera collection is minimal yet maximal, sculptural yet understated. tabayer.com
Hermès Ulysse Neo MM notebook cover, £610
Open my personal notebook and you’ll find a mix of random scribbles, to-dos, cheesy movie quotes, sketches, grocery lists and fashion week show notes; it’s organised chaos. Which is why the sleek look of this Hermès notebook cover is the perfect counterbalance. hermes.com
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello tweed shoes, £660
This is the kind of shoe some might think you have to wear to work in fashion. It’s not – but I wish it were. ysl.com
Square in Circle brass Universe table lamp, €1,250
A friend once told me that the right lamp in a room completely elevates the space. It’s so obvious, yet it rocked my world. I adore this geometric vintage design. pamono.eu
Commando jersey turtleneck bodysuit, £80
Yes, it is just a bodysuit, but it’s all I need for jeans and a blazer. net-a-porter.com
Louis Vuitton Ile Blanche perfumed candle, £165
I came across this candle while visiting a friend’s house, and it made for a delightful background scent during a winter evening spent in good company. It’s on my list so that when I smell it again, the fragrance will take me back to that moment. uk.louisvuitton.com
Kangaroo by Cassina teak chair, £3,025
If I could, I definitely would. The warmth of the wood, the woven backrest and seat, the angular frame… This is probably going to be the first piece of furniture I invest in, as and when. artemest.com
Zen in the Art of Archery: Training the Mind and Body to Become One, by Eugen Herrigel, £9.99
This book came highly recommended as an introduction to Japanese culture, and how to learn a new east Asian physical and spiritual practice, from the perspective of a fellow westerner. It’s part of my quest to achieve zen. penguin.co.uk
Depuravita Heal supplements, €64
I’m always in need of a new supply of these prebiotic and probiotic supplements, which are my go-to for immunity boosting. depuravita.com
So-Le Studio gold-coated brass shavings and enamel Cocoon Blue earrings, €220
Swirly, playful and made from upcycled brass shavings, these So-Le Studio earrings are my kind of ear candy. so-le-studio.com
Re/Done 70s Ultra High Rise wide-leg jeans, £270
Finding the perfect pair of jeans is always hard. I have my eye on this Re/Done pair, which seems to be the perfect wash and wide cut. shopredone.com
Marsèll leather brogues, £410
I love a masculine shoe, and Marsèll has the perfect minimal lace-up. marsell.it
