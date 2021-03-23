When defending, to know the shape of declarer’s hand is sometimes the only way to avoid a nasty game-swing guess. Would you and your partner have got this right?

Bidding Dealer: South Love All North East South West — — 1D NB 1S NB 2H NB 3C NB 4D NB 5D

Both South and North bid optimistically, but 5D was often bid and made at other tables. West led K♣ and, when dummy appeared, declarer quickly played low, East dropped 2♣ and South won with A♣. South led 3♦ and West paused to consider the position. The bidding marks South as 6-4 in diamonds and hearts, and East’s 2♣ was a count signal indicating an odd number of cards held.

If South had held three clubs to the ace, he might have re-bid 3NT despite his spade void, so West assumed that East held three clubs and South’s A♣ was a singleton. This left South with two spades. If his hearts were solid, he could discard three of dummy’s spades on winning hearts, leaving only a singleton. Therefore, if East-West have A♠ and K♠ to cash, they must do it right now.

West judged that it unlikely that his partner held a king but, if he did, K♠ seemed more likely than K♦, so he rose with A♦ and laid down A♠. When East encouraged with 9♠, West led a second spade and East took his winner. This defence was the only way to beat the contract.

