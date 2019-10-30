Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

British MPs set a general election for December 12, the owner of French carmaker Peugeot is in merger talks with rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to create a company worth more than $47bn, and US senators lash out at Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg in his first appearance before Congress since the two fatal crashes of its 737 max jet. Plus, the FT’s Mehul Srivastava reports on a WhatsApp hack that led to the targeting of 100 journalists and dissidents.

