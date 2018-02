Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi has fallen short of the goals he set himself in 2014 when he promised to spur the economy and create millions of jobs. He has now switched tack with a pre-election budget that aims to placate the rural poor and address chronic underfunding of healthcare. Jyotsna Singh discusses how realistic his latest plans are with the FT’s Amy Kazmin and Kiran Stacey.

