Last year’s bout of inflation in the Philippines was bittersweet for the country’s confectioners.

Even as rising consumer prices hurt demand for chocolates, biscuits and other goodies, they also gave a push to efforts to ease restrictions on imported sugar for a domestic industry struggling against growing competition from foreign brands.

Government officials are now arguing over the threat posed by less restricted imports to the 720,000 jobs in the domestic sugar industry, while the urgency to let in more sugar has faded as supply constraints have eased.

But Philippine confectioners are still losing market share to regional and global brands and the industry is pinning its hopes on the prospect that cheaper raw materials will deliver the savings necessary to mount a convincing defence.

Sugar remains a tightly controlled commodity in the Philippines, the world’s ninth biggest producer. Previously, annual supply was enough to meet domestic demand and to allow the export of about 6 per cent of production to the US. But tax changes last year raised the levies applied on drinks containing high fructose corn syrup, triggering a shift among drinks manufacturers towards locally produced refined sugar and creating a demand shock.

Under the current regime, sugar imports are prohibited unless the government declares a shortage. A limited amount is allowed in at prevailing tariff rates — most of last year’s shipments came from Thailand and were subject to the 5 per cent Asean tariff — with confectioners required to purchase from traders licensed by the Sugar Regulatory Administration, which sits under the Department of Agriculture.

Duterte administration officials accept that a longer-term fix is needed. In January they promised to prioritise amending the law, scrapping the current licence-based regime in favour of one that allows the direct import of sugar. Local confectioners, who have been lobbying for changes for five years, welcomed the move, saying it would lower production costs and deliver savings to a sector that is already losing ground to foreign competition.

“If sugar liberalisation happens, at least our members have a choice to import. We keep our costs minimised, our plants running and our workers working,” Kissinger Sy, president of the 18-member Philippine Confectionery, Biscuits and Snack Association, told scoutAsia research.

While the government has indicated a preference for tariffs of up to 40 per cent, compared with the 25 per cent being proposed by the industry, the association is willing to work with officials if it means ending the current regime, said Mr Sy.

Small, not so sweet

Although a small industry in the Philippines, confectionery has managed to post decent growth in the past decade. Even as household spending was wracked by decade-high inflation last year, the industry’s $1.14bn in revenues still represented a 7.7 per cent increase on the previous year, outpacing GDP growth of 6.2 per cent.

However, confectionery products are 70 to 80 per cent sugar, so supply shortages can have a devastating impact. At least two local confectionery companies reportedly closed last year, affecting 400 positions.

Most Philippine confectioners are small scale. The largest and more sustainable businesses are operated by family-owned conglomerates, but they can struggle in tough times. Last year, Universal Robina Corp, the country’s largest confectioner, recorded a 2 per cent decline in domestic sales of its branded consumer foods, including its Jack ’n Jill brand. While international sales in markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam rose, the company, which is owned by the Gokongwei family, reported a 15 per cent decline in net income to 9.5bn pesos ($182m).

Universal Robina has at least a quarter of the Philippine market in the chocolates, candies and snack segments, helped by a large distribution network through 51 Robinsons Malls, a nationwide chain that is also operated by the Gokongwei family. Global Information, a Japanese research firm, says groceries and supermarkets, and the malls that tend to house them, are pivotal distribution networks for confectionery products in the Philippines.

Foreign onslaught

But good logistics networks alone will not save homegrown brands from the threat of deep-pocketed foreign competition. The likes of Nestlé, Meiji Holdings of Japan and Lotte Confectionery of South Korea accounted for a quarter of the market in 2015, the latest year for which such data are available, up from just 5 per cent in 2010.

The encroachment by foreign companies is set to continue as they bank on consumer brand familiarity and rising Filipino household incomes.

Mr Sy said savings from increased sugar imports could help fund a domestic fightback against foreign competition. He estimates industry group members could each save up to 105m pesos a month under their proposed 25 per cent tariff regime.

While this is small change to the big multinationals — Meiji’s food division alone had $9.5bn in sales in 2018 — the confectionery industry’s dependence on sugar for production means monthly savings can accrue for reinvestment, said Mr Sy.

However, a change in the law is unlikely to come this year because newly elected legislators are only set to start work in the last week of July. There is also less urgency to amend sugar laws as supply appears to have normalised from last year’s disruptions.

Slower inflation has helped. Andy Dela Cruz, senior equity analyst at COL Financial, said Universal Robina’s sales growth was likely to recover this year to the mid-single digits thanks to cooling price pressure.

As it is, reforming the sugar tariff regime is proving as controversial as changes to the one governing rice imports, which only succeeded last year because of a need to address high inflation. There is a stronger chance of change in 2020, when the government does not have the distraction of elections, but urgency is fading and confectioners should brace for another challenging year.

— Prinz Magtulis, Philippines Researcher, FT Confidential Research

scoutAsia is a corporate data and news service from Nikkei and the FT, providing in-depth information about more than 660,000 companies across more than 20 countries in East Asia, South Asia and Asean. This exclusive scoutAsia Research content has been produced by FT Confidential Research.