Trading app Robinhood’s third-quarter earnings flopped, Google’s parent company Alphabet smashes expectations, and UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to commit to fiscal discipline when he announces his budget today. Plus, the FT’s eastern European correspondent, James Shotter, explains how Poland has become one of the biggest thorns in the EU’s side.





Robinhood disappoints as crypto activity fades - with Madison Darbyshire

Alphabet and Microsoft smash estimates with $110bn revenue haul

Sunak to commit to fiscal discipline in Budget - with Chris Giles

How Poland became Europe’s biggest rebel - with James Shotter

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

