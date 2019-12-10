Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss whether regulators are easing up on bank capital rules, tough times for UK peer-to-peer lenders, and why Goldman Sachs is planning to bring wealth management to the masses. With special guest Harald Benink, professor of banking and finance at Tilburg University in the Netherlands.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Nicholas Megaw, retail banking correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

