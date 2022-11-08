The joke about hydrogen is that it’s the fuel of the future, and always will be. But green hydrogen is made from renewable energy and emits only water vapour, so amidst the fight to reduce carbon emissions, has green hydrogen’s moment now finally arrived? In the latest episode of Tech Tonic’s climate tech series, Australian billionaire mining mogul Andrew Forrest, the executive chair of Fortescue Metals Group, tells host Pilita Clark why he’s betting green hydrogen will play a key role in decarbonising heavy industry. Pilita also visits ITM Power, manufacturers of key machinery in the making of green hydrogen, while Professor Nigel Brandon at Imperial College London explains what a hydrogen economy might look likeand the limits of its applications.

