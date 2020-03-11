Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Why has the Middle East been in turmoil for decades? Author Kim Ghattas argues that the contest for supremacy between the Saudis and the Iranians is key to understanding the region's troubles. In conversation with Gideon Rachman, she explains why the Saudi-Iran dispute is about much more than politics or even religion, and has transformed lives and whole societies across the region.

