Pound rallies on sign of Brexit deal vote, Isis ‘using human shields’ and the dealmaker who was duped

The pound had its best day since fears of a “hard Brexit” gripped the currency market two weeks ago after a UK government lawyer said parliament would have the final say on whether to accept Britain’s exit deal with the EU.

James Eadie told the High Court that the final agreement with Brussels, which would be negotiated over two years after Brexit is triggered, was “very likely” to be subject to parliamentary approval. (FT)

In the news

Isis using human shields The US has accused the militant group of using civilians as human shields as Iraqi forces move closer to its stronghold in Mosul. The FT’s Erika Solomon reports from near the front lines in recaptured Badana al-Sagheera, and finds a town bestrewn with booby traps and landmines. (BBC, FT)

Goldman Sachs gleams The New York-based bank has achieved its first double-digit return on equity of the past six quarters, as brighter capital-markets conditions allowed the Wall Street bank to benefit from the shakeout of weaker competitors. (FT)

Leonardo DiCaprio breaks silence over 1MDB The Hollywood actor reached out to US authorities after allegations surfaced in July that money stolen from a Malaysian development fund was used to finance his film The Wolf of Wall Street. (FT)

Obama to Trump: ‘Stop whining’ US President Barack Obama told Donald Trump to “stop whining” about the possibility of voter fraud in November’s election, as the Republican nominee continued to claim that the race was “rigged”. Meanwhile, Ecuador has said that it cut off internet access to Julian Assange, the founder of whistleblowing site WikiLeaks, stating it believed he was using it to interfere in the US presidential election. (FT, The Guardian) Keep track of the 2016 presidential race with our daily US politics newsletter. Sign up here.

Theresa May signals favouring Heathrow expansion The UK prime minister suggested she may be about to approve a third runway at London’s biggest airport but a final vote in the House of Commons will not happen for more than a year. (FT)

Indonesia ‘will wipe out paedophilia’ The country’s president, Joko Widodo, has claimed that a new law on chemical castration could wipe out paedophilia in the nation of 250m. The controversial policy was passed earlier this month. (BBC)

It’s a big day for

China The economy expanded 6.7 per cent in the third quarter of 2016, putting the country firmly on track to meet the government’s full-year target of at least 6.5 per cent growth. (FT)

The US presidential race Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will meet for the final presidential debate before the November 8 election. (NBC)

East Asian relations Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte begins his first state visit to China. The South China Sea dispute is “not on the agenda”. (SCMP)

Food for thought

The unwise war against low interest rates Martin Wolf argues that governments must tread carefully when criticising central banks. “What Mrs May has done so far is cause confusion.” (FT)

An illustrated guide to Georgia today Andrew North sketched a 360-degree panorama of a sprawling open-air hardware market in Tbilisi that trades in Soviet tools and equipment. The result was a 4 metre-long ink drawing that has been transformed into an interactive multimedia piece with video interviews of the market’s traders. The Russian question weighs heavily. (Eurasia.net)

The dealmaker who was duped On Wall Street, Andrew Hall is known as an aggressive trader whose keen eye for opportunity has earned him $100m bonuses. So how did a 68-year-old small-town art history professor and her son swindle him out of three-quarters of a million dollars? (NYT)

California’s cleaner energy dream The state has attracted criticism over the plan to shut its last nuclear plant as part of its bid to cut emissions. (FT)

Exorcisms in the 21st century For the past 27 years, Fr Vincenzo Taraborelli has performed the Catholic rite of expelling evil spirits — sometimes at a rate of 30 a day. He is one of Rome’s busiest exorcists as the church struggles to find younger successors. They are too “scared”, says Fr Taraborelli. (BBC)

Fear and loathing in the Kremlin Journalist Mikhail Zygar delves into the mysterious workings and strange machinations of the Kremlin, where the “biggest crime is being disloyal”. The decision to annex Crimea was out of the blue and KGB psychics say the US is “jealous of Russia’s great natural resources”. Or says so Mr Zygar. (The Guardian)

Video of the day

Ready for Hillary John Authers analyses sharp falls for managed healthcare stocks, and a rally for the Mexican peso, in the weeks since the first presidential debate. (FT)