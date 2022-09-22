Britain's new prime minister is facing huge challenges on both the domestic and international stage. Gideon talks to Bronwen Maddox, director of Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, in London about how Liz Truss will deal with the Ukraine war, Brexit and relations with the US and China.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

