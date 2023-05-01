This article is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

School students across the UK are invited to enter the Young Economist of the Year competition run by the Royal Economic Society in association with the Financial Times.

Applicants — who need not be studying economics — have until July 14 to write up to 1,000 words or provide an audio or visual entry on one of the five questions picked for this year. The top five shortlisted entries will present at an in-person event in September.

Individuals or teams of up to five can enter, and partnerships between independent and state schools are encouraged. They should answer one of the following questions:

Are the high wages for top tier sportspeople justified?

Should there be a cap on what can be charged for gigs by ticket agents?

What economic impact would the introduction of robots and AI have?

What can economics tell us about how Big Tech should be regulated (if at all)?

What are the trade-offs between economic growth and preventing climate change?

More details and submission forms are available on the competition website along with further guidance.

The competition is part of the FT’s schools programme, which provides free access to the FT for students aged 16-19, their teachers and schools around the world.

Supporting ideas and data for entrants can be found in the FT. Full details and information on submission are available on the RES competition website.