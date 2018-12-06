Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The refusal of Hindu mobs to abide by a Supreme Court decision to allow women to worship at the Sabrimala shrine in Kerala has worried many people in India who fear it shows a dangerous tendency for the ruling party to back religious zealots and undermine the rule of law in India. Amy Kazmin discusses the dispute with Jyotsna Singh





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Amy Kazmin, South Asia bureau chief and Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter. Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon. Clips courtesy of Reuters.