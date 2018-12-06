Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

The refusal of Hindu mobs to abide by a Supreme Court decision to allow women to worship at the Sabrimala shrine in Kerala has worried many people in India who fear it shows a dangerous tendency for the ruling party to back religious zealots and undermine the rule of law in India. Amy Kazmin discusses the dispute with Jyotsna Singh


Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Amy Kazmin, South Asia bureau chief and Jyotsna Singh, Delhi reporter. Producers: Jyotsna Singh and Fiona Symon. Clips courtesy of Reuters.

