UK diplomatic skills face a big test
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s diplomatic skills will be tested as host of both the G7 and UN COP26 climate change summit this year. Gideon talks to Robin Niblett, director of the Chatham House think-tank and economist Linda Yueh, currently a visiting professor at the London School of Economics, about Britain’s future role on the world stage. Clips: Parliamentlive, AP
Further reading; LSE Economic Diplomacy Commission
Chatham House: Global Britain, Global Broker
