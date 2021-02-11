Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s diplomatic skills will be tested as host of both the G7 and UN COP26 climate change summit this year. Gideon talks to Robin Niblett, director of the Chatham House think-tank and economist Linda Yueh, currently a visiting professor at the London School of Economics, about Britain’s future role on the world stage. Clips: Parliamentlive, AP

Further reading; LSE Economic Diplomacy Commission

Chatham House: Global Britain, Global Broker

