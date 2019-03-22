FT Series

Art Basel Hong Kong 2019

As Art Basel returns to Asia, we look at the fair highlights and market trends, and speak to some of the artists involved
© AP Photo/Kin Cheung
Gallerist Ben Brown on Hong Kong’s art scene

The dealer talks about his 10 years in Hong Kong and the rapid growth of art in the region

Artist Shirley Tse’s ‘models of multi-dimensional thinking’

The Hong Kong-born American artist talks about her new work for the Venice Biennale

Beyond Art Basel: exhibitions to see elsewhere in Hong Kong

The most exciting events are focused around the new H Queen’s building, but there’s plenty more on offer too

Collector Alan Lo: ‘We’ve come a long way in the last 10 years’

The Hong Kong investor talks about his growing collection and the evolution of the region’s art market

Ceramicist Lubna Chowdhary: ‘The language of white male artists was being presented to me all the time’

The British artist discusses bringing together eastern and western influences in her work

British designer Paul Cocksedge: ‘You respond to the space’

The designer talks about his range of installations and inventions — and his latest project in Hong Kong

Architecture collective Assemble brings together threads of time in Hong Kong

A new non-profit arts space, CHAT, celebrates Hong Kong’s industrial past and a family heritage

Meet the artists exhibiting at Encounters, Art Basel Hong Kong

The sector focuses on large-scale works — here, some of its brightest stars discuss their practice

China’s avant-garde — how it all began

The gallery 10 Chancery Lane is celebrating the Stars Group by showing work by three of its members

