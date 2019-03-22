FT Series Art Basel Hong Kong 2019 As Art Basel returns to Asia, we look at the fair highlights and market trends, and speak to some of the artists involved © AP Photo/Kin Cheung Gallerist Ben Brown on Hong Kong’s art scene The dealer talks about his 10 years in Hong Kong and the rapid growth of art in the region Friday, 22 March, 2019 Artist Shirley Tse’s ‘models of multi-dimensional thinking’ The Hong Kong-born American artist talks about her new work for the Venice Biennale Friday, 22 March, 2019 Beyond Art Basel: exhibitions to see elsewhere in Hong Kong The most exciting events are focused around the new H Queen’s building, but there’s plenty more on offer too Friday, 22 March, 2019 Collector Alan Lo: ‘We’ve come a long way in the last 10 years’ The Hong Kong investor talks about his growing collection and the evolution of the region’s art market Friday, 22 March, 2019 Ceramicist Lubna Chowdhary: ‘The language of white male artists was being presented to me all the time’ The British artist discusses bringing together eastern and western influences in her work Friday, 22 March, 2019 British designer Paul Cocksedge: ‘You respond to the space’ The designer talks about his range of installations and inventions — and his latest project in Hong Kong Friday, 22 March, 2019 More from this Series Architecture collective Assemble brings together threads of time in Hong Kong A new non-profit arts space, CHAT, celebrates Hong Kong’s industrial past and a family heritage Friday, 22 March, 2019 Meet the artists exhibiting at Encounters, Art Basel Hong Kong The sector focuses on large-scale works — here, some of its brightest stars discuss their practice Friday, 22 March, 2019 China’s avant-garde — how it all began The gallery 10 Chancery Lane is celebrating the Stars Group by showing work by three of its members Friday, 22 March, 2019 Sighs of relief at Tefaf Plus: accused jeweller’s art for sale; mixed results for George Michael’s collection Friday, 22 March, 2019