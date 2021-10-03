Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Strategy and implementation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Cinemas bank on Bond to put regular movie outings back in the diary

  • Explain the effect on a business such as Cineworld of operating in a dynamic market

  • Assess the view that streaming services have intensified the competitive environment in which cinemas operate

  • To what extent will differentiation strategies such as premium screenings help achieve sustained competitive advantage in the long term

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

