Strategy and implementation

Cinemas bank on Bond to put regular movie outings back in the diary

Explain the effect on a business such as Cineworld of operating in a dynamic market

Assess the view that streaming services have intensified the competitive environment in which cinemas operate

To what extent will differentiation strategies such as premium screenings help achieve sustained competitive advantage in the long term

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy