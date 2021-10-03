We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Secondary Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Strategy and implementation
Cinemas bank on Bond to put regular movie outings back in the diary
Explain the effect on a business such as Cineworld of operating in a dynamic market
Assess the view that streaming services have intensified the competitive environment in which cinemas operate
To what extent will differentiation strategies such as premium screenings help achieve sustained competitive advantage in the long term
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
