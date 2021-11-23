This edition features these stories from ft.com

Senior Tories demand shake-up of Boris Johnson’s top team

Chinese doctors raise questions over Beijing’s Covid contact tracing policy

Homebuyers in England gain £6bn tax break from Covid stamp duty holiday

France and Italy seek to boost EU influence with ‘friendship treaty’

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.