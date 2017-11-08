Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Secret rituals from the ancient cult of Mithras have been recreated in an original Roman temple after it was reconstructed several metres below London’s street level.

Mystical chants, ghostly light effects and the sounds of bells, horns and other Roman instruments form part of a sensory reconstruction that will greet visitors at the London Mithraeum museum, due to open to the public on Tuesday.

Sophie Jackson, director at Museum of London Archaeology, which conducted a dig on the site, said the building was a rare trace of the city’s Roman past that people could experience first-hand.

“London Mithraeum is not only a truthful presentation of the archaeological remains of the temple of Mithras, it is a powerful evocation of this enigmatic temple,” she said at an event to mark the opening.

One of the most important Romano-British sites of the 20th century, the third-century Temple of Mithras was discovered in 1954, after wartime bombing devastated the buildings above it and its foundations were later spotted by archaeologists. The discovery sparked huge public interest, attracting 30,000 people a day to queue up and view the site over a two-week period.

Taken to pieces to make way for an office block, it was rebuilt — “roughly and somewhat inaccurately”, according to Mola archaeologists — in the 1960s around 100m away.

When reconstructing the temple in its new home beneath the new European headquarters of Bloomberg, the financial news and information company, to the south-west of the Bank of England, the team examined original newsreel footage of the 1954 site to stay true to the original design, as well as using concrete made according to original Roman recipes.

The museum housing the temple will also put on display hundreds of objects found during an archaeological dig on the site five years ago.

Of the 14,000 artefacts that were recovered, many were in a pristine state, preserved in the waterlogged ground of the former Walbrook river, a tributary of the Thames. Pieces of leather, wicker and woodwork from the Roman era are vanishingly rare; the London Mithraeum includes footwear, pieces of upholstery, parts of a doorway as well as amber amulets and pewter vessels.

Of greatest significance, though, are the remains of waxed Roman writing tablets discovered on the site. These include the oldest-dated handwritten document in Britain and the earliest known reference to “Londinium”.

Curators have employed the latest innovations in lighting to evoke the ambience of the Mithraic ritual, which was so secret that little detail survives in the historical record. Authentic Roman musical instruments were used to create the soundtrack, while graffiti from a Temple of Mithras in Rome informed the chants used in an eight-minute re-enactment.

Bettany Hughes, a historian, said it was a “beautiful interpretation” of a site that had formerly failed to inspire, as in its previous incarnation on Queen Victoria Street the floor was filled in with distinctly non-Roman crazy paving and the remains were open to the elements.

But she suggested the ambience of a Mithras ceremony was likely to have been even more intense than the “immersive” experience offered in the latest exhibition. “We should remember this was just a cult for men. They all met underground, they were quite steamed up from the drinking that went on, and naked some of the time. One imagines the cult was, dare I say, quite a pungent experience.”

The dig and the museum, as well as its ongoing costs, has been funded privately by Bloomberg, although the company has not disclosed the total cost.

The London Mithraeum Bloomberg Space opens to the public on November 14 at 12 Walbrook. Entrance is free but tickets must be booked in advance.

