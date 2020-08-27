Print this page

Western governments are concerned that a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of coronavirus did not visit Wuhan, EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan has resigned after a Covid-19 misstep, and Hurricane Laura is expected to wreak havoc on US oil refinery hubs near the Gulf of Mexico. Plus, the FT’s James Politi previews what this year’s all-virtual Jackson Hole central bankers’ symposium will look like. 


