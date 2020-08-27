Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Western governments are concerned that a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of coronavirus did not visit Wuhan, EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan has resigned after a Covid-19 misstep, and Hurricane Laura is expected to wreak havoc on US oil refinery hubs near the Gulf of Mexico. Plus, the FT’s James Politi previews what this year’s all-virtual Jackson Hole central bankers’ symposium will look like.





Fears over virus probe rise after WHO team fails to visit Wuhan

ft.com/content/f9dea077-66fb-4734-9d1d-076dc93568e1?





EU trade commissioner set to resign after furore over Irish dinner

https://www.ft.com/content/f53a2bbc-97d6-484d-92e0-7907759cdd93





Hurricane Laura threatens to bring ‘unsurvivable’ surge to US Gulf

https://www.ft.com/content/86d7cac1-210e-49a9-a3ab-9b7b7bb5d8df





Central bankers face virus hit to global economy at crisis forum

https://www.ft.com/content/269eec67-1145-41b8-b97c-f43b293017fd





