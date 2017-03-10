PwC accuses Corzine over MF Global run

Lawyers for PwC sought to deflect blame for the 2011 collapse of MF Global in a New York court on Friday, saying that the brokerage’s own accounting staff — and its former chief, Jon Corzine — bore responsibility for preparing statements which ultimately spooked investors.

The administrator of MF Global claims that PwC was negligent in allowing billions of dollars of sovereign bond exposures to be disclosed in footnotes to the financial statements, rather than on the balance sheet. It argues that when counterparties and customers finally realised the scale of the exposures — a net long position of $6.3bn in the debt of Portugal, Italy and other EU nations — they fled, tipping the brokerage into bankruptcy.

The administrator also claims that PwC should have insisted on a writedown of a deferred tax asset earlier than it did, and that doing so would have avoided some of the alarm that spread after the disclosure in October 2011.

PwC stands by its accounting advice, saying that the lossmaking brokerage simply made a big bet which did not pay off.

Lawyers for the world’s second biggest professional services firm have described the action as a “lottery-ticket lawsuit” filed on behalf of hedge funds holding MF Global’s debt.

During cross-examination of Mr Corzine in a packed federal courtroom on Friday morning, James Cusick, for PwC, noted that the former chief had personally signed off on several sets of financial statements, attesting to their accuracy.

He also homed in on MF Global’s own role in assessing the value of its DTA — an accounting term for overpaid tax that can be used to reduce taxable income in future.

Mr Cusick noted that there were signs of a turnround in MF Global’s core business between April and June 2011, a year in to Mr Corzine’s tenure, suggesting that the asset did not have to be written down.

But between July and September that year market conditions deteriorated significantly, in the wake of a downgrade of America’s credit rating by Standard & Poor’s. Mr Cusick said that cast fresh doubt over the turnround Mr Corzine was trying to pull off.

In one exchange, he asked if Mr Corzine knew that MF Global staff prepared a memo every quarter which assessed whether a DTA valuation adjustment was appropriate.

“I was not aware of that,” said Mr Corzine, a former head of Goldman Sachs and governor of New Jersey. He was appearing as the administrator’s second witness.

The trial, which began on Monday and is expected to last another four or five weeks, marks the final piece of major litigation tied to the biggest failure on Wall Street since the Lehman Brothers bust of 2008.

Lawyers for the administrator continue to argue that Mr Corzine’s strategy to boost profits through buying bonds was fundamentally a sound one, but was made to appear reckless by PwC’s accounting advice.

The administrator is suing for $2bn, plus prejudgement interest of $1bn.

“Even though the bonds all paid off in full, the market conflated the [DTA] loss with the European bonds,” Stephen Sorensen, a lead trial lawyer for the administrator, told the FT on Thursday.

“The combination of the writedown and the disclosure of the $6.3bn caused the market and MF Global’s counterparties to lose trust in MF Global’s financial condition and financial statements, with devastating results."