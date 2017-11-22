Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

1. How far has Philip Hammond delivered on the government’s promise to fix the housing market?

Lindsay Judge, senior research and policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation

With this welcome boost to housing spending the chancellor aims to speed up housebuilding and help first-time buyers via the stamp duty exemption.

But the question remains whether this will have the price effect needed to give those who struggle with housing costs a genuine living standards boost.

2. Did the Budget deliver for business?

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist

It’s the right budget in tough times. The action on business rates will bring welcome relief to high street shops and manufacturers around the country. Investment in housing, local transport connections and innovation will help grow our way out of austerity and improve living standards for us and future generations.

3. Has the Budget done enough to address the strains on public services?

Emily Andrews, senior researcher at the Institute for Government

The chancellor is trying to break out of his reactive spending cycle – promising extra funding to pay for nurses’ wages, and investing in NHS reform – but it’s not enough. His £2.8bn cash injection won’t meet the pressures facing hospitals. And he is ducking key medium-term issues in prisons and social care.

4. Do the new forecasts for the next five years look reasonable?

Amit Kara, head of UK macroeconomic forecasting at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research

GDP growth averages only 1.4 per cent over the next 5 years according to the OBR’s new forecast. It is a cautious outlook, primarily driven by a downward revision to potential productivity growth and Brexit-related uncertainty.

The forecast downgrade has come about despite a package of tax cuts and spending increases in the near-term worth 0.4 per cent of GDP in 2019-20.

5. Do you agree with the OBR’s decision to downgrade their forecasts for productivity growth?

Rupert Harrison, portfolio manager at Blackrock and former chief economic adviser to George Osborne

It’s hard to quibble with the OBR’s decision to downgrade their forecast for productivity. They’ve been predicting a pick-up for years that hasn’t happened.

As important as the decision itself is the fact they are free to make it independently. Past chancellors have come unstuck by basing their forecasts on rapid growth that never arrived.

6. How has the chancellor chosen to adjust policy in the face of the new forecasts for borrowing?

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies

Borrowing forecasts for 2019-20 rose by £9 billion as a result of poorer forecast economic growth. Far from tightening policy to offset that, Mr Hammond loosened it by an additional £9 billion. The forecasts after that get worse with no loosening pencilled in. Prospects for a balanced budget are receding into the distant future.

7. How has the Budget affected income and wealth inequality in the UK?

Ashwin Kumar, chief economist of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation

By continuing to prioritise tax reductions whilst persisting with benefit cuts for low-paid working families, the chancellor will preside over a significant increase in poverty in the next few years. Housebuilding and retraining partnerships could (if done right) make a difference in the long-term, but in the short-term struggling families will wonder if anything has changed.