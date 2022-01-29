Economics class: Airlines forecast increased ‘ghost flights’ to retain UK landing rights
Specification:
Government failure
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Explain the law of unintended consequences
Explain how the new rules might constitute government failure
Redesign the policy, considering the following quotes from the article:
- “As demand for flights returns, it’s right we gradually move back to the previous rules while making sure we continue to provide the sector with the support it needs”
-“It is inconceivable that international demand will average 70 per cent this summer.”
-“Many low-cost carriers are hoping to expand and would like to scoop up slots, while network airlines, whose long-haul routes have been slower to recover, have pushed to retain their landing rights.”
David Dike, Economic Research Council — Economic Episodes
