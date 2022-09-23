All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which play by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur was adapted for the screen in 1931 and 1974 under its own name — and in 1940 as His Girl Friday? Which British composer was born in Accrington, Lancashire in 1934? What was the name of the deaf woman who causes Basil trouble in the Fawlty Towers episode “Communication Problems”? Between 1968 and 1973, from which Indian Ocean island were the inhabitants expelled by the British government to make way for a UK/US airbase? What was Wham!’s last British single — a number one in 1986? Whose CV includes being editor of the Independent (1996-98) and BBC political editor (2000-05)? On a computer keyboard, which symbol shares a key with the question mark? In which month of the year were both Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair first elected prime minister? Which treatise by Machiavelli was published in 1532, five years after his death? Which London area has the postcode E5?

Click here for the answers