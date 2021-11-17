Employees score Europe’s companies on diversity

The Financial Times publishes its third annual Diversity Leaders ranking at a time when more atomised working patterns, brought on by the pandemic, have pushed discussions around inclusivity to the fore.

Accompanying this backdrop, chief executives are trying stem an outflow of workers in what has been dubbed the “Great Resignation” as employees increasingly question the relevance of their jobs — therefore placing greater emphasis on the importance of company culture and businesses’ ability to retain talent.

The survey of more than 100,000 employees, conducted by our research partner Statista, assesses employees’ perception of companies’ inclusiveness or efforts to promote various aspects of diversity. These include gender balance, openness to all forms of sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, disability and age.

The list does not claim to be complete: employee perceptions may not always be aligned with the work that a given company has, or has not, actually carried out to improve diversity, for instance. Collating quantitative data on companies’ diversity targets and outcomes, across several European jurisdictions, would be challenging for several legal and practical reasons, hence why the focus of this ranking is largely on employee perception.

This year’s Diversity Leaders were identified between April and August 2021 through an independent survey across 16 European countries. Statista also sought the opinions of human resources and recruitment experts. Of the companies with eligible scores from the 15,000 assessed, the 850 businesses with the highest scores made the final list.

Top of the list was Hermes, the French luxury brand, which moved up from fifth place last year, scoring well across all dimensions including ethnicity. Hot on its heels was rival fashion brand Giorgio Armani, which scored highly on LGBT+, followed in third place by Infineon, the German chipmaker that ranked second last year.

The views of typically under-represented groups including women, workers over the age of 50, and the ethnically diverse were given more weight in the survey. The countries covered were: Austria; Belgium; Denmark; Finland; France; Germany; Ireland; Italy; Luxembourg; the Netherlands; Norway; Poland; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland and the UK.

Diversity Leaders 2022 Rank Company Score European headquarters* Main industry sector 1 Hermès 8.29 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 2 Giorgio Armani 8.25 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 3 Infineon 8.22 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 4 Expedia 8.16 UK Travel and Leisure 5 Ahorramas 8.07 Spain Retail 6 Salling Group 8.04 Denmark Retail 7 DNB 8.03 Norway Banking and Financial Services 8 Microsoft 8.01 France IT, Internet, Software and Services 9 Ikea 7.99 Netherlands Retail 10 Disneyland Paris 7.99 France Travel and Leisure 11 La Cassa di Ravenna 7.97 Italy Banking and Financial Services 12 Barilla 7.94 Italy Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 13 Citrix Systems 7.93 Switzerland IT, Internet, Software and Services 14 Anton Paar 7.91 Austria Health Care Equipment and Services 15 Diageo 7.91 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 16 Pinsent Masons 7.91 UK Consulting and Accounting 17 Dow 7.91 Switzerland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 18 AstraZeneca 7.90 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 19 Hugo Boss 7.90 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 20 Lush 7.90 UK Retail 21 GVB 7.90 Netherlands Transportation and Logistics 22 American Express Company (AMEX) 7.90 UK Banking and Financial Services 23 Biocoop 7.88 France Retail 24 Whitbread 7.87 UK Travel and Leisure 25 Essity 7.87 Sweden Packaged Goods 26 Admiral Group 7.87 UK Insurance 27 Google** 7.86 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 28 Rheinmetall 7.86 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 29 Techint Group 7.85 Luxembourg Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 30 Cdiscount 7.85 France Retail 31 Cd Projekt 7.85 Poland IT, Internet, Software and Services 32 Prada Group 7.84 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 33 Swietelsky 7.84 Austria Construction 34 Booking.com 7.84 Netherlands Travel and Leisure 35 Proximus Group 7.84 Belgium Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 36 Chiesi 7.84 Italy Drugs and Biotechnology 37 Moody’s Corporation 7.83 UK Banking and Financial Services 38 Pfizer 7.82 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 39 Hilton Hotels & Resorts 7.82 UK Travel and Leisure 40 Club Méditerranée 7.82 France Travel and Leisure 41 3M 7.81 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 42 Nordic Choice Hotels 7.80 Norway Travel and Leisure 43 Cisco 7.80 Netherlands IT, Internet, Software and Services 44 Asics 7.80 Netherlands Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 45 Renfe 7.79 Spain Transportation and Logistics 46 Rexel 7.79 France Wholesale 47 The Kellogg Company 7.78 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 48 Roche 7.78 Switzerland Drugs and Biotechnology 49 DuPont 7.78 Netherlands Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 50 AMS 7.77 Austria Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 51 Practice Plus Group 7.77 UK Healthcare (Social) 52 Hays Travel 7.76 UK Travel and Leisure 53 Fnac Darty 7.76 France Retail 54 Erste Bank 7.76 Austria Banking and Financial Services 55 Unipol Gruppo 7.76 Italy Insurance 56 Helvetia 7.75 Switzerland Insurance 57 IBM 7.75 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 58 Allegro 7.75 Poland Retail 59 AbbVie 7.75 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 60 Texas Instruments 7.75 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 61 Ilunion Hotels 7.75 Spain Travel and Leisure 62 PayPal 7.75 Luxembourg Banking and Financial Services 63 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars 7.75 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 64 Ferrari 7.75 Italy Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 65 Wickes 7.74 UK Retail 66 Schneider Electric 7.74 France Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 67 Agilent Technologies 7.73 Germany Health Care Equipment and Services 68 Mercadona 7.73 Spain Retail 69 Aareal Bank 7.73 Germany Banking and Financial Services 70 PUMA 7.72 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 71 LinkedIn 7.72 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 72 ProRail 7.72 Netherlands Transportation and Logistics 73 Bristol Myers Squibb 7.72 France Drugs and Biotechnology 74 EnBW 7.71 Germany Utilities 75 Lilly 7.71 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 76 Air France-KLM Group 7.71 France Transportation and Logistics 77 Louis Vuitton 7.70 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 78 Orange 7.70 France Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 79 Adva Optical Networking 7.70 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 80 Knorr-Bremse 7.70 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 81 Timpson 7.69 UK Retail 82 Merlin Entertainments 7.69 UK Travel and Leisure 83 Polsat Box 7.69 Poland Media and Advertising 84 Kiko Milano 7.69 Italy Retail 85 Dell Technologies 7.69 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 86 Banca Mediolanum 7.68 Italy Banking and Financial Services 87 Nationwide Building Society 7.68 UK Banking and Financial Services 88 Lloyds Banking Group 7.68 UK Banking and Financial Services 89 Asseco 7.68 Poland IT, Internet, Software and Services 90 Dunelm 7.68 UK Retail 91 KBC 7.68 Belgium Banking and Financial Services 92 Adform 7.68 Denmark IT, Internet, Software and Services 93 Adobe 7.68 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 94 Alfa Laval 7.67 Sweden Engineering, Manufacturing 95 SAP 7.67 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 96 Wagamama 7.67 UK Restaurants 97 Volvo Car Group 7.67 Sweden Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 98 EssilorLuxottica 7.67 France / Italy Health Care Equipment and Services 99 Radboudumc 7.67 Netherlands Healthcare (Social) 100 Helsana 7.67 Switzerland Insurance 101 RAG 7.67 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 102 Eaton 7.66 Ireland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 103 Logista 7.66 Spain Wholesale 104 Ericsson 7.66 Sweden Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 105 Merck 7.65 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 106 Swedavia Airports 7.65 Sweden Transportation and Logistics 107 SRV 7.65 Finland Construction 108 Barmenia Versicherungen 7.65 Germany Insurance 109 Schweizerische Mobiliar 7.65 Switzerland Insurance 110 RWE 7.65 Germany Utilities 111 Sage 7.65 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 112 Johnson & Johnson 7.64 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 113 Pets at Home Group 7.64 UK Retail 114 FM Logistic 7.64 France Transportation and Logistics 115 Novartis 7.64 Switzerland Drugs and Biotechnology 116 NTT Data 7.64 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 117 Fujitsu 7.64 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 118 Keysight Technologies 7.64 Germany / UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 119 SWISS 7.63 Switzerland Transportation and Logistics 120 Aktia Bank 7.63 Finland Banking and Financial Services 121 Accenture 7.63 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 122 Hyatt Hotels Corporation 7.63 UK Travel and Leisure 123 Achmea 7.63 Netherlands Banking and Financial Services 124 Adidas 7.63 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 125 Air Products 7.62 UK Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 126 Marriott International 7.62 Switzerland Travel and Leisure 127 Savencia Fromage & Dairy 7.62 France Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 128 Husqvarna 7.62 Sweden Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 129 Merit Medical 7.62 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 130 Scania 7.62 Sweden Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 131 SJ 7.62 Sweden Transportation and Logistics 132 Deutsche Bundesbank 7.62 Germany Banking and Financial Services 133 HP (Hewlett-Packard) 7.61 Switzerland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 134 EE 7.61 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 135 Epiroc 7.61 Sweden Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 136 Fiducia & GAD IT 7.61 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 137 Facebook 7.61 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 138 MAIF 7.61 France Insurance 139 Swedbank 7.61 Sweden Banking and Financial Services 140 NatWest 7.61 UK Banking and Financial Services 141 Apple 7.60 Ireland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 142 ABUS 7.60 Germany Engineering, Manufacturing 143 Sainsbury’s 7.60 UK Retail 144 Severn Trent 7.60 UK Utilities 145 KUKA 7.60 Germany Engineering, Manufacturing 146 BP 7.60 UK Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 147 Sky 7.60 UK Media and Advertising 148 Riot Games 7.60 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 149 L’Oréal 7.59 France Packaged Goods 150 Deutsche Telekom 7.59 Germany Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 151 Nissan Motor Corporation 7.59 Switzerland Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 152 Cepsa 7.59 Spain Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 153 Amazon 7.59 UK Retail 154 Af Gruppen 7.59 Norway Construction 155 RELX Group 7.58 UK Media and Advertising 156 Swedish Match 7.58 Sweden Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 157 Atlas Copco 7.57 Sweden Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 158 Belron 7.57 UK Retail 159 Tetra Pak International 7.57 Sweden / Switzerland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 160 Clifford Chance 7.57 UK Consulting and Accounting 161 Leroy Merlin 7.57 France Retail 162 TK Maxx 7.57 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 163 AT&T 7.57 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 164 Ralph Lauren 7.57 Switzerland Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 165 Mediaset 7.56 Italy Media and Advertising 166 John Lewis Partnership 7.56 UK Retail 167 Visma 7.56 Norway IT, Internet, Software and Services 168 Cognizant 7.56 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 169 Tesla 7.56 Netherlands Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 170 MAX Burgers 7.56 Sweden Restaurants 171 Rusta 7.56 Sweden Retail 172 Orkla 7.56 Norway Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 173 Grupa PZU 7.56 Poland Insurance 174 SAMSE 7.56 France Wholesale 175 Covéa Group 7.56 France Insurance 176 TalkTalk 7.55 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 177 AVL 7.55 Austria Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 178 Scandic Hotels 7.55 Sweden Travel and Leisure 179 Boehringer Ingelheim 7.55 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 180 Nike 7.54 Netherlands Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 181 Melia Hotels International 7.54 Spain Travel and Leisure 182 EWE 7.54 Germany Utilities 183 BLS 7.54 Switzerland Transportation and Logistics 184 Unilever 7.54 UK / Netherlands Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 185 OMV 7.54 Austria Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 186 Boston Scientific 7.54 France Health Care Equipment and Services 187 National Grid 7.54 UK Utilities 188 Brother 7.53 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 189 Direct Line Group 7.53 UK Insurance 190 Axfood 7.53 Sweden Retail 191 BT Group 7.53 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 192 Avanade 7.53 UK / Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 193 Standard Chartered 7.53 UK Banking and Financial Services 194 Lenzing 7.53 Austria Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 195 Cummins 7.53 UK Engineering, Manufacturing 196 Tesco 7.53 UK Retail 197 Brembo 7.52 Italy Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 198 Sephora 7.52 France Retail 199 Cineworld Group 7.52 UK Travel and Leisure 200 Lufthansa 7.52 Germany Transportation and Logistics 201 CSS Versicherung 7.52 Switzerland Insurance 202 Enedis 7.52 France Utilities 203 Allianz 7.52 Germany Insurance 204 Carlsberg 7.52 Denmark Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 205 DATEV 7.52 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 206 Rolex 7.52 Switzerland Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 207 Kearney 7.52 Germany Consulting and Accounting 208 GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) 7.52 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 209 United Utilities 7.51 UK Utilities 210 ÖGK - Österreichische Gesundheitskasse 7.51 Austria Healthcare (Social) 211 ADP 7.51 France Business Services and Supplies 212 MTU Aero Engines 7.51 Germany Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 213 Vodafone 7.51 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 214 S Group (S-ryhmä) 7.51 Finland Business Services and Supplies 215 Henkel 7.51 Germany Packaged Goods 216 Ubisoft 7.51 France IT, Internet, Software and Services 217 Auto Trader 7.50 UK Retail 218 Techniker Krankenkasse 7.50 Germany Insurance 219 Airbus 7.50 Netherlands Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 220 Alior Bank 7.50 Poland Banking and Financial Services 221 LVM Versicherung 7.50 Germany Insurance 222 Digia 7.50 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 223 Miele 7.50 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 224 Avanza 7.50 Spain Transportation and Logistics 225 ING 7.50 Netherlands Banking and Financial Services 226 Leeds Building Society 7.49 UK Banking and Financial Services 227 Lacoste 7.49 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 228 Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) 7.49 Austria Insurance 229 Folksam 7.49 Sweden Insurance 230 Rolls-Royce 7.49 UK Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 231 Arnold Clark Automobiles 7.49 UK Retail 232 Tirol Kliniken 7.49 Austria Healthcare (Social) 233 MGEN 7.49 France Insurance 234 Kantar Media 7.49 Germany Media and Advertising 235 eBay 7.49 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 236 Fraport 7.48 Germany Transportation and Logistics 237 RATP 7.48 France Transportation and Logistics 238 Midroc 7.48 Sweden Construction 239 Solvay 7.48 Belgium Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 240 11880 Internet Services 7.48 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 241 Sanofi 7.48 France Drugs and Biotechnology 242 Pret A Manger 7.48 UK Restaurants 243 Insel Gruppe 7.48 Switzerland Healthcare (Social) 244 Starbucks 7.47 UK Restaurants 245 Carnival 7.47 UK Travel and Leisure 246 GrandVision 7.47 Netherlands Retail 247 Zürcher Kantonalbank 7.47 Switzerland Banking and Financial Services 248 The Co-op Group 7.47 UK Retail 249 Marks & Spencer 7.47 UK Retail 250 B. Braun Melsungen 7.46 Germany Health Care Equipment and Services 251 Saab Group 7.46 Sweden Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 252 Home Instead 7.46 UK Healthcare (Social) 253 Philip Morris International 7.46 Switzerland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 254 Austrian Airlines 7.46 Austria Transportation and Logistics 255 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena 7.46 Italy Banking and Financial Services 256 easyJet 7.46 UK Transportation and Logistics 257 Fortum 7.46 Finland Utilities 258 John Deere 7.46 Germany Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 259 Asda 7.46 UK Retail 260 Lassila & Tikanoja 7.45 Finland Business Services and Supplies 261 dm-drogerie markt 7.45 Germany Retail 262 Lego 7.45 Denmark Travel and Leisure 263 Budimex 7.45 Poland Construction 264 HEMA 7.45 Netherlands Retail 265 Inditex 7.45 Spain Retail 266 Yahoo! 7.45 Switzerland IT, Internet, Software and Services 267 ACP 7.45 Austria IT, Internet, Software and Services 268 Colt Group 7.45 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 269 Ingram Micro 7.45 Belgium Wholesale 270 Greggs 7.45 UK Restaurants 271 Goodyear Dunlop 7.44 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 272 PageGroup 7.44 UK Business Services and Supplies 273 Beckers 7.44 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 274 Mars 7.44 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 275 Interspar 7.44 Austria Retail 276 Colruyt Group 7.44 Belgium Retail 277 Ferrero 7.44 Italy Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 278 Wolters Kluwer 7.44 Netherlands Media and Advertising 279 The Walt Disney Company 7.44 UK Media and Advertising 280 Raytheon Technologies 7.43 Germany Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 281 Lindt & Sprüngli 7.43 Switzerland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 282 Zalando 7.43 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 283 Aluprof 7.43 Poland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 284 Hapag-Lloyd 7.43 Germany Transportation and Logistics 285 Beiersdorf 7.43 Germany Packaged Goods 286 SEAT 7.43 Spain Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 287 Ahlens 7.43 Sweden Retail 288 Boeing 7.43 UK Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 289 Dalata Hotel Group 7.43 Ireland Travel and Leisure 290 Taylor Wimpey 7.43 UK Construction 291 Eroski 7.42 Spain Retail 292 ZF Friedrichshafen 7.42 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 293 LV= (Liverpool Victoria) 7.42 UK Insurance 294 Valio 7.42 Finland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 295 EY 7.42 UK Consulting and Accounting 296 ACURA Kliniken 7.42 Germany Healthcare (Social) 297 Fidelity Worldwide Investment 7.42 UK Banking and Financial Services 298 HUK-Coburg 7.42 Germany Insurance 299 BONAVA 7.42 Sweden Construction 300 Samsung 7.42 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 301 Calzedonia 7.42 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 302 Takeda 7.41 Switzerland Drugs and Biotechnology 303 STMicroelectronics 7.41 Switzerland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 304 Start People 7.41 Netherlands Business Services and Supplies 305 Nestlé 7.41 Switzerland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 306 Axel Springer 7.41 Germany Media and Advertising 307 X-kom 7.41 Poland Retail 308 Procter & Gamble 7.41 Switzerland Packaged Goods 309 Citigroup 7.41 UK Banking and Financial Services 310 GRDF 7.41 France Utilities 311 Allen & Overy 7.41 UK Consulting and Accounting 312 Schweizerische Bundesbahnen (SBB) 7.40 Switzerland Transportation and Logistics 313 The Coca-Cola Company 7.40 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 314 Enel Group 7.40 Italy Utilities 315 Guardian Media Group 7.40 UK Media and Advertising 316 Bupa 7.40 Spain Healthcare (Social) 317 Sony 7.40 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 318 France Télévisions 7.40 France Media and Advertising 319 Swiss Life 7.40 Switzerland Insurance 320 Österreichischen Bundesbahnen (ÖBB) 7.40 Austria Transportation and Logistics 321 Intesa Sanpaolo 7.39 Italy Banking and Financial Services 322 Benetton Group 7.39 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 323 H&M Hennes & Mauritz 7.39 Sweden Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 324 Avery Dennison 7.39 Netherlands Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 325 Outotec 7.39 Finland Engineering, Manufacturing 326 Telia Company 7.39 Sweden Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 327 AXA 7.39 France Insurance 328 Enterprise Rent-A-Car 7.39 UK Travel and Leisure 329 JYSK 7.38 Denmark Retail 330 Broadcom 7.38 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 331 AXIS Communications 7.38 Sweden IT, Internet, Software and Services 332 Pro BTP 7.38 France Insurance 333 Motorola Solutions 7.38 Poland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 334 KFC 7.38 UK Restaurants 335 Motel One 7.38 Germany Travel and Leisure 336 Apotek 7.38 Sweden Retail 337 Cívica 7.38 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 338 TietoEVRY 7.37 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 339 Philips 7.37 Netherlands Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 340 Volkswagen 7.37 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 341 Spotify 7.37 Sweden IT, Internet, Software and Services 342 PEAB 7.37 Sweden Construction 343 Air Liquide 7.37 France Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 344 BMW 7.37 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 345 BAE Systems 7.37 UK Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 346 Colgate-Palmolive 7.37 Switzerland Packaged Goods 347 Next 7.37 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 348 TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) 7.37 Netherlands Consulting and Accounting 349 Jacobs Engineering 7.37 UK Engineering, Manufacturing 350 Ahold Delhaize 7.37 Netherlands Retail 351 Ford Motor Company 7.37 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 352 Plastic Omnium 7.37 France Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 353 PKN Orlen 7.36 Poland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 354 TF1 Group 7.36 France Media and Advertising 355 Bureau Veritas 7.36 France Consulting and Accounting 356 Givaudan 7.36 Switzerland Packaged Goods 357 Telefónica O2 7.36 Spain Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 358 Kapsch Group 7.36 Austria Transportation and Logistics 359 Koninklijke KPN 7.36 Netherlands Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 360 Datagroup 7.36 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 361 Kering 7.36 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 362 Desigual 7.36 Spain Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 363 BioNTech 7.36 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 364 Pandora 7.36 Denmark Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 365 Iberia 7.36 Spain Transportation and Logistics 366 Christian Dior 7.36 France Packaged Goods 367 Michelin 7.36 France Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 368 Škoda Auto 7.36 Czech Republic Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 369 Twitter 7.36 Ireland IT, Internet, Software and Services 370 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 7.35 Switzerland IT, Internet, Software and Services 371 Fastweb 7.35 Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 372 Heathrow Airport Holdings 7.35 UK Transportation and Logistics 373 About You 7.35 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 374 Matas 7.35 Denmark Retail 375 SOS International 7.35 Denmark Insurance 376 Humana Group 7.35 Sweden Healthcare (Social) 377 Heinz 7.35 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 378 McLaren Automotive 7.35 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 379 Audi 7.35 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 380 Telenet 7.35 Belgium IT, Internet, Software and Services 381 Akamai Technologies 7.35 Poland IT, Internet, Software and Services 382 Oberbank 7.34 Austria Banking and Financial Services 383 General Electric 7.34 France Engineering, Manufacturing 384 Mondi 7.34 Austria Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 385 AVEVA Group 7.34 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 386 Daimler 7.34 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 387 Caisse des Dépôts 7.34 France Banking and Financial Services 388 FinecoBank Banca Fineco 7.34 Italy Banking and Financial Services 389 Berliner Sparkasse 7.34 Germany Banking and Financial Services 390 Hyundai Motor Company 7.34 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 391 SNCF 7.34 France Transportation and Logistics 392 Sandvik 7.33 Sweden Engineering, Manufacturing 393 Costco 7.33 UK Retail 394 Jaguar Land Rover 7.33 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 395 Otto Group 7.33 Germany Retail 396 Hok-Elanto 7.33 Finland Retail 397 Martin&Servera 7.33 Sweden Business Services and Supplies 398 Recipharm 7.33 Sweden Drugs and Biotechnology 399 Groupe Carrefour 7.33 France Retail 400 Wacker Chemie 7.33 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 401 Billund Lufthavn 7.32 Denmark Transportation and Logistics 402 FedEx 7.32 France Transportation and Logistics 403 PizzaExpress 7.32 UK Restaurants 404 Macdonald Hotels 7.32 UK Travel and Leisure 405 Prudential PLC 7.32 UK Insurance 406 Action 7.32 Netherlands Retail 407 Microchip 7.32 UK / France IT, Internet, Software and Services 408 Arla Foods 7.32 Denmark Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 409 Radiometer Medical 7.32 Denmark Health Care Equipment and Services 410 DER Touristik 7.31 Germany Travel and Leisure 411 Coca-Cola European Partners 7.31 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 412 HSBC Bank 7.31 UK Banking and Financial Services 413 AKH Viersen 7.31 Germany Healthcare (Social) 414 Bayer 7.31 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 415 Primark 7.31 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 416 Adecco Group 7.31 Switzerland Business Services and Supplies 417 Schindler 7.31 Switzerland Engineering, Manufacturing 418 Damartex Group 7.31 France Retail 419 OVS 7.31 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 420 B·A·D Gesundheitsvorsorge und Sicherheitstechnik 7.31 Germany Health Care Equipment and Services 421 Bosch 7.31 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 422 Medtronic 7.31 Switzerland Health Care Equipment and Services 423 Oerlikon 7.30 Switzerland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 424 Abbelen 7.30 Germany Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 425 William Hill 7.30 UK Travel and Leisure 426 Mondadori 7.30 Italy Media and Advertising 427 Alexander Mann Solutions 7.30 UK Business Services and Supplies 428 Bank of Scotland 7.30 UK Banking and Financial Services 429 Caverion 7.30 Finland Construction 430 AccorHotels 7.30 France Travel and Leisure 431 Odeon Cinemas Group 7.29 UK Travel and Leisure 432 Capgemini 7.29 France IT, Internet, Software and Services 433 France Air 7.29 France Engineering, Manufacturing 434 Ageas 7.29 Belgium Insurance 435 Publicis 7.29 France Media and Advertising 436 Aareon 7.29 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 437 Perstorp 7.29 Sweden Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 438 Renault 7.29 France Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 439 Abanca 7.29 Spain Banking and Financial Services 440 Interserve 7.29 UK Construction 441 Deutsche Bank 7.29 Germany Banking and Financial Services 442 Salesforce 7.29 Switzerland IT, Internet, Software and Services 443 H+H 7.29 Denmark Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 444 Infosys 7.28 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 445 Warburtons 7.28 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 446 Brenntag 7.28 Germany Wholesale 447 Free 7.28 France Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 448 National Express Group 7.28 UK Transportation and Logistics 449 Siemens 7.28 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 450 E.on 7.28 Germany Utilities 451 Nkt 7.28 Denmark Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 452 Electrolux 7.28 Sweden Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 453 Alcampo 7.27 France Retail 454 Iberdrola 7.27 Spain Utilities 455 Trenkwalder 7.27 Austria Business Services and Supplies 456 Visana 7.27 Switzerland Insurance 457 ExxonMobil 7.27 Belgium Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 458 Die Schweizerische Post 7.27 Switzerland Transportation and Logistics 459 Estée Lauder 7.27 France Packaged Goods 460 PPG 7.27 Switzerland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 461 Adesso 7.27 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 462 Maritim Hotels 7.27 Germany Travel and Leisure 463 Fraunhofer 7.27 Germany Consulting and Accounting 464 McDonald’s 7.27 UK Restaurants 465 OP Financial Group 7.27 Finland Banking and Financial Services 466 Lenovo 7.26 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 467 Kronans Apotek 7.26 Sweden Retail 468 Heineken 7.26 Netherlands Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 469 Ocado Group 7.26 UK Retail 470 Tesa 7.26 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 471 Société Générale 7.26 France Banking and Financial Services 472 Burberry Group 7.26 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 473 BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) 7.26 UK Media and Advertising 474 Debeka 7.26 Germany Insurance 475 Tokmanni 7.26 Finland Retail 476 SKF Group 7.26 Sweden Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 477 Superdrug 7.26 UK Retail 478 Helen 7.26 Finland Utilities 479 Aspen Healthcare 7.26 UK Healthcare (Social) 480 Concentrix 7.25 UK Business Services and Supplies 481 Best Western 7.25 Germany Travel and Leisure 482 Repsol 7.25 Spain Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 483 Aviva 7.25 UK Insurance 484 DSM 7.25 Netherlands Drugs and Biotechnology 485 LeasePlan 7.25 Netherlands Banking and Financial Services 486 MBDA 7.25 Germany Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 487 ANDRITZ 7.25 Austria Engineering, Manufacturing 488 Nationale-Nederlanden (NN) 7.25 Netherlands Banking and Financial Services 489 Decathlon 7.25 France Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 490 3B Dienstleistungen 7.25 Germany Business Services and Supplies 491 Vattenfall 7.25 Sweden Utilities 492 Abbott 7.25 Ireland Health Care Equipment and Services 493 Centrica 7.25 UK Utilities 494 Nordea Bank 7.24 Finland Banking and Financial Services 495 Willis Towers Watson 7.24 UK Consulting and Accounting 496 Brussels Airlines 7.24 Belgium Transportation and Logistics 497 Voyage Care 7.24 UK Healthcare (Social) 498 TAURON 7.24 Poland Utilities 499 Novo Nordisk 7.24 Denmark Drugs and Biotechnology 500 Atria 7.24 Finland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 501 Tivoli 7.24 Denmark Travel and Leisure 502 Expleo 7.24 France Engineering, Manufacturing 503 SSAB 7.24 Sweden Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 504 Zurich 7.24 Switzerland Insurance 505 Linklaters 7.24 UK Consulting and Accounting 506 Swisscom 7.24 Switzerland Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 507 Honeywell 7.23 Belgium Engineering, Manufacturing 508 Magna 7.23 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 509 Volvo Group 7.23 Sweden Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 510 Mastercard 7.23 Belgium Banking and Financial Services 511 Coventry Building Society 7.23 UK Banking and Financial Services 512 Raiffeisen Schweiz 7.23 Switzerland Banking and Financial Services 513 Red Hat 7.23 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 514 Iceland Foods 7.23 UK Retail 515 Valmet 7.23 Finland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 516 Danone 7.23 France Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 517 CGI 7.23 France Consulting and Accounting 518 Keolis 7.23 France Transportation and Logistics 519 All Service Unternehmensgruppe für Gebäudemanagement 7.23 Germany Business Services and Supplies 520 SIG Biz 7.22 Switzerland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 521 STEF 7.22 France Transportation and Logistics 522 Schibsted 7.22 Norway Media and Advertising 523 ICA Gruppen 7.22 Sweden Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 524 Tim Telecom 7.22 Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 525 Cargill International 7.22 Belgium Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 526 Arrow Global Group Plc 7.22 UK Banking and Financial Services 527 Lantmännen 7.22 Sweden Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 528 Liseberg 7.22 Sweden Travel and Leisure 529 Telenor 7.22 Norway Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 530 United Internet 7.22 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 531 NCC 7.21 Sweden Construction 532 BASF 7.21 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 533 Stadium 7.21 Sweden Retail 534 BNY Mellon 7.21 Belgium Banking and Financial Services 535 BMI Healthcare 7.21 UK Healthcare (Social) 536 Albert Schweitzer Ziekenhuis 7.21 Netherlands Healthcare (Social) 537 InterContinental Hotels Group 7.21 UK Travel and Leisure 538 La Poste 7.21 France Transportation and Logistics 539 EVN 7.21 Austria Utilities 540 Wind Tre 7.21 Italy IT, Internet, Software and Services 541 Intel 7.21 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 542 Safran Group 7.21 France Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 543 Redrow 7.20 UK Construction 544 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) 7.20 Switzerland Health Care Equipment and Services 545 Inpost 7.20 Poland Transportation and Logistics 546 Sodexo 7.20 France Business Services and Supplies 547 CNH Industrial 7.20 UK Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 548 El Corte Ingles 7.20 Spain Retail 549 Ipsos 7.20 France Media and Advertising 550 Migros 7.19 Switzerland Retail 551 Nobina 7.19 Sweden Transportation and Logistics 552 Neuberger Berman 7.19 UK Banking and Financial Services 553 Kingfisher 7.19 UK Retail 554 Yit 7.19 Finland Construction 555 Vueling 7.19 Spain Transportation and Logistics 556 Amadeus 7.19 Spain IT, Internet, Software and Services 557 Solita 7.19 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 558 Thermo Fisher Scientific 7.19 UK Drugs and Biotechnology 559 Valeo 7.19 France Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 560 Hofer 7.18 Austria Retail 561 BBVA 7.18 Spain Banking and Financial Services 562 Grupo Acciona 7.18 Spain Construction 563 Saipem 7.18 Italy Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 564 Royal BAM Group 7.18 Netherlands Construction 565 Finnair 7.18 Finland Transportation and Logistics 566 AG2R La Mondiale 7.18 France Insurance 567 Abellio 7.18 Netherlands Transportation and Logistics 568 Spar 7.18 Netherlands Retail 569 Dixons Carphone 7.18 UK Retail 570 Rossmann 7.18 Germany Retail 571 Rabobank 7.18 Netherlands Banking and Financial Services 572 KSB 7.18 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 573 BEKO 7.18 Turkey Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 574 Canon 7.17 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 575 Argos 7.17 UK Retail 576 J.P. Morgan 7.17 UK Banking and Financial Services 577 Banque CIC 7.17 France Banking and Financial Services 578 Scottish Power 7.17 UK Utilities 579 ABB 7.17 Switzerland Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 580 Groupama 7.17 France Insurance 581 Asus 7.17 Netherlands Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 582 Esselunga 7.17 Italy Retail 583 Travelodge 7.17 UK Travel and Leisure 584 Eni 7.17 Italy Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 585 Liebherr 7.16 Switzerland Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 586 Elisa 7.16 Finland IT, Internet, Software and Services 587 Mondelēz International 7.16 Switzerland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 588 Domino’s Pizza 7.16 Netherlands Restaurants 589 Bank Millennium 7.16 Poland Banking and Financial Services 590 Network Rail 7.16 UK Transportation and Logistics 591 Nando’s 7.16 UK Restaurants 592 AECOM 7.15 UK Engineering, Manufacturing 593 Akzo Nobel 7.15 Netherlands Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 594 Evonik Industries 7.15 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 595 Computacenter 7.15 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 596 Alcoa 7.15 Spain Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 597 Bricoman 7.15 France Retail 598 UNIQA 7.15 Austria Insurance 599 Crédit Mutuel 7.15 France Banking and Financial Services 600 Cloetta 7.15 Sweden Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 601 Micro Focus 7.15 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 602 PepsiCo 7.15 Switzerland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 603 Shell 7.15 Netherlands Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 604 DZ Bank Group 7.15 Germany Banking and Financial Services 605 McAfee 7.15 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 606 KAEFER 7.14 Germany Construction 607 Aker Solutions 7.14 Norway Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 608 Bombardier 7.14 UK Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 609 EDF 7.14 France Utilities 610 Caterpillar 7.14 UK Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 611 Brose 7.14 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 612 COWI 7.14 Denmark Consulting and Accounting 613 Correos 7.14 Spain Transportation and Logistics 614 UniCredit 7.13 Italy Banking and Financial Services 615 Voestalpine 7.13 Austria Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 616 Monzo Bank 7.13 UK Banking and Financial Services 617 Deloitte 7.13 UK Consulting and Accounting 618 Lonza 7.13 Switzerland Drugs and Biotechnology 619 Douglas 7.13 Germany Retail 620 Banco Sabadell 7.13 Spain Banking and Financial Services 621 Hilti 7.12 Liechtenstein Wholesale 622 SAS Scandinavian Airlines System 7.12 Sweden Transportation and Logistics 623 Pizza Hut 7.12 Spain Restaurants 624 John Paul Construction 7.12 Ireland Construction 625 SABIC 7.12 Netherlands Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 626 Bourne Leisure 7.12 UK Travel and Leisure 627 BayWa 7.12 Germany Utilities 628 Santander 7.12 Spain Banking and Financial Services 629 Toyota Motor Corporation 7.12 Belgium Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 630 Norlandia Care Group 7.11 Norway Healthcare (Social) 631 Coop 7.11 Switzerland Wholesale 632 Lindner Group 7.11 Germany Construction 633 KONE 7.11 Finland Engineering, Manufacturing 634 Sika 7.11 Switzerland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 635 Jack Wolfskin 7.11 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 636 Aldi Nord 7.11 Germany Retail 637 Lexmark 7.11 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 638 MAHLE 7.11 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 639 Foot Locker 7.11 Netherlands Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 640 Baloise Group 7.11 Switzerland Insurance 641 BlackRock 7.11 UK Banking and Financial Services 642 Netflix 7.10 Netherlands Media and Advertising 643 Rudus 7.10 Finland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 644 Unieuro 7.10 Italy Retail 645 Destia Fin 7.10 Finland Construction 646 ITV 7.10 UK Media and Advertising 647 Ansaldo Energia 7.10 Italy Engineering, Manufacturing 648 Air Europa 7.10 Spain Transportation and Logistics 649 Raiffeisen Bank 7.10 Austria Banking and Financial Services 650 Danfoss 7.09 Denmark Engineering, Manufacturing 651 Cybercom 7.09 Sweden IT, Internet, Software and Services 652 Handelsbanken 7.09 Sweden Banking and Financial Services 653 Saint-Gobain 7.09 France Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 654 TechnipFMC 7.09 UK Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 655 Metro Bank 7.09 UK Banking and Financial Services 656 Generali 7.09 Italy Insurance 657 AOK 7.09 Germany Insurance 658 Armatis 7.09 France Business Services and Supplies 659 KNAPP 7.09 Austria Engineering, Manufacturing 660 Amadori 7.09 Italy Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 661 SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken) Group 7.08 Sweden Banking and Financial Services 662 STADA Arzneimittel 7.08 Germany Drugs and Biotechnology 663 Breedon Group 7.08 UK Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 664 Danske Bank 7.08 Denmark Banking and Financial Services 665 Teleperformance 7.08 France Business Services and Supplies 666 Metso 7.08 Finland Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 667 Europa-Park 7.08 Germany Travel and Leisure 668 Webhelp 7.08 France Business Services and Supplies 669 Aberdeen Standard Investments 7.08 UK Banking and Financial Services 670 Vaasan 7.08 Finland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 671 Babcock International 7.07 UK Engineering, Manufacturing 672 DXC Technology 7.07 Belgium / France / Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 673 Gestamp 7.07 Spain Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 674 ID Logistics 7.07 France Transportation and Logistics 675 Avon 7.07 UK Packaged Goods 676 DS Smith 7.07 UK Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 677 Morrison Supermarkets 7.07 UK Retail 678 Naval Group 7.07 France Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 679 Billerudkorsnäs 7.07 Sweden Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 680 Helping hands homecare 7.07 UK Healthcare (Social) 681 HCA International 7.07 UK Healthcare (Social) 682 Alltech 7.07 Ireland Engineering, Manufacturing 683 DPD 7.07 France Transportation and Logistics 684 Legrand 7.06 France Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 685 De Zorggroep 7.06 Netherlands Healthcare (Social) 686 Alcon 7.06 Switzerland Drugs and Biotechnology 687 Tech Data 7.06 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 688 Parker Hannifin 7.06 Switzerland Engineering, Manufacturing 689 Stagecoach Group 7.06 UK Transportation and Logistics 690 Galeries Lafayette 7.06 France Retail 691 Banque Populaire 7.06 France Banking and Financial Services 692 PORR 7.06 Austria Construction 693 Royal Mail 7.06 UK Transportation and Logistics 694 Vestas 7.06 Denmark Engineering, Manufacturing 695 Chanel 7.06 UK / France Packaged Goods 696 AptarGroup 7.06 France Health Care Equipment and Services 697 Esprit 7.06 Germany Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 698 Covisian 7.06 Italy Business Services and Supplies 699 Wilko 7.06 UK Retail 700 Hitachi 7.06 UK Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 701 Jungheinrich 7.05 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 702 Smith & Nephew 7.05 UK Health Care Equipment and Services 703 AKKA Technologies 7.05 Belgium Engineering, Manufacturing 704 Alstom 7.05 France Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 705 Dr. Oetker 7.05 Germany Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 706 Total 7.05 France Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 707 Inter Cars 7.05 Poland Wholesale 708 Prysmian Group 7.04 Italy Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 709 Smurfit Kappa 7.04 Ireland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 710 Sunrise Communications 7.04 Switzerland Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 711 Skanska 7.04 Sweden Construction 712 ATOS Group 7.04 France IT, Internet, Software and Services 713 Greene King 7.04 UK Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 714 Mace 7.04 UK Construction 715 Acer 7.04 Italy Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 716 Kaufland 7.04 Germany Retail 717 BTC 7.04 Germany Consulting and Accounting 718 JD Sports Fashion 7.04 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 719 ASML 7.04 Netherlands Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 720 Aerzener Maschinenfabrik 7.03 Germany Engineering, Manufacturing 721 Globus 7.03 Germany Retail 722 Merkur Versicherung 7.03 Austria Insurance 723 Bankernes Edb Central 7.03 Denmark IT, Internet, Software and Services 724 AXALTA 7.03 Switzerland Engineering, Manufacturing 725 Radisson 7.03 Belgium Travel and Leisure 726 Borealis 7.03 Austria Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 727 Ramsay Health Care 7.03 France Healthcare (Social) 728 GAP 7.03 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 729 Alliance Healthcare 7.02 Germany Wholesale 730 Abercrombie & Fitch 7.02 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 731 A2A 7.02 Italy Utilities 732 Rewe Group 7.02 Germany Retail 733 Berliner Volksbank 7.02 Germany Banking and Financial Services 734 River Island 7.02 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 735 Adient 7.02 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 736 Kesko 7.02 Finland Retail 737 Sitel 7.02 UK Business Services and Supplies 738 Albrecht Dürer Airport Nürnberg 7.02 Germany Transportation and Logistics 739 Nexity 7.02 France Business Services and Supplies 740 Royal Bank of Scotland 7.01 UK Banking and Financial Services 741 Hella 7.01 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 742 Bridgestone 7.01 Belgium Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 743 Comdirect 7.01 Germany Banking and Financial Services 744 UPM 7.01 Finland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 745 Hochtief 7.01 Germany Construction 746 Buffalo Grill 7.01 France Restaurants 747 Morgan Sindall 7.01 UK Construction 748 Aptiv 7.00 Ireland Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 749 Groupe Rocher (Yves Rocher, Petit Bateau) 7.00 France Packaged Goods 750 amplifon 7.00 Italy Health Care Equipment and Services 751 Western Union 7.00 Lithuania Banking and Financial Services 752 John Menzies 7.00 UK Transportation and Logistics 753 Crédit Agricole 7.00 France Banking and Financial Services 754 Mitchells & Butlers 7.00 UK Restaurants 755 Trumpf 7.00 Germany Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 756 Stihl 7.00 Germany Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 757 Sveriges Television (SVT) 6.99 Sweden Media and Advertising 758 VKB Versicherungskammer Bayern 6.99 Germany Insurance 759 KappAhl 6.99 Sweden Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 760 LNER (London North Eastern Railway) 6.99 UK Transportation and Logistics 761 McKinsey & Company 6.99 Germany Consulting and Accounting 762 RFI 6.99 Italy Transportation and Logistics 763 FirstGroup 6.99 UK Transportation and Logistics 764 Kicks 6.99 Norway Retail 765 Malakoff Médéric Humanis 6.99 France Insurance 766 Thales Group 6.99 France Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 767 Leonardo 6.99 Italy Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 768 Rentokil Initial 6.99 UK Business Services and Supplies 769 Halifax 6.99 UK Banking and Financial Services 770 Velux 6.98 Denmark Construction 771 Bouygues 6.98 France Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 772 Pensionsversicherungsanstalt (PVA) 6.98 Austria Insurance 773 AGCO 6.98 Switzerland Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 774 Chevron 6.98 UK Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 775 MAG (Manchester Airport Group) 6.98 UK Transportation and Logistics 776 Tod’s 6.98 Italy Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 777 Familiehulp 6.97 Belgium Healthcare (Social) 778 Aubay 6.97 France IT, Internet, Software and Services 779 ABN AMRO 6.97 Netherlands Banking and Financial Services 780 SSE (Scottish and Southern Energy) 6.97 UK Utilities 781 Pko Bank Polski 6.97 Poland Banking and Financial Services 782 Bam Contractors 6.97 Belgium Engineering, Manufacturing 783 Mapfre 6.97 Spain Insurance 784 Phoenix Group 6.97 Germany Banking and Financial Services 785 Lehto 6.97 Finland Construction 786 Konica Minolta 6.97 Italy Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 787 Würth Group 6.97 Germany Wholesale 788 Barclays Bank 6.97 UK Banking and Financial Services 789 KTM 6.96 Austria Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 790 Addtech 6.96 Sweden Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Hardware 791 Uber 6.96 Netherlands Travel and Leisure 792 SAS 6.96 Germany IT, Internet, Software and Services 793 Brakes 6.96 UK Wholesale 794 Anticimex 6.95 Sweden Health Care Equipment and Services 795 Flughafen Wien 6.95 Austria Transportation and Logistics 796 Levi Strauss & Co 6.95 Belgium Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 797 Schaeffler-Gruppe 6.95 Germany Automotive (Producers and Suppliers) 798 Voith 6.95 Germany Engineering, Manufacturing 799 Alleanza Assicurazioni 6.95 Italy Insurance 800 TÜV Rheinland 6.95 Germany Business Services and Supplies 801 Aleris Healthcare 6.95 Sweden Healthcare (Social) 802 heijmans 6.95 Netherlands Construction 803 Orion 6.94 Finland Drugs and Biotechnology 804 BLG Logistics 6.94 Germany Transportation and Logistics 805 Aon 6.94 UK Insurance 806 Lujabetoni 6.94 Finland Manufacture and Processing of Materials, Metals and Paper 807 UPS (United Parcel Service) 6.94 Belgium Transportation and Logistics 808 Lyreco 6.93 France Wholesale 809 Fielmann 6.93 Germany Retail 810 The Swatch Group 6.93 Switzerland Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 811 AGRAVIS Raiffeisen 6.93 Germany Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 812 New Look 6.93 UK Clothing and Accessories, Sports Equipment (Manufacturing and Retail) 813 Agrarfrost 6.93 Germany Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 814 A.S. Watson Group 6.92 Netherlands Retail 815 Caisse d’Epargne 6.92 France Banking and Financial Services 816 Xerox 6.92 Germany Packaged Goods 817 BNP Paribas 6.92 France Banking and Financial Services 818 Gefco 6.92 France Transportation and Logistics 819 David Lloyd Clubs 6.92 UK Travel and Leisure 820 Picard Surgelés 6.92 France Retail 821 Blue Arrow 6.92 UK Business Services and Supplies 822 Natixis 6.92 France Banking and Financial Services 823 ArianeGroup 6.92 France Aerospace, Defence, Manufacture of Transport Equipment 824 Oracle 6.91 UK IT, Internet, Software and Services 825 SV Group 6.91 Switzerland Restaurants 826 Wincanton 6.91 UK Transportation and Logistics 827 Aalberts Surface Treatment 6.91 Germany Oil and Gas Operations, Mining, and Chemicals 828 OKQ8 6.91 Sweden Retail 829 Coloplast 6.91 Denmark Health Care Equipment and Services 830 Europ Assistance 6.91 France Insurance 831 Worldpay 6.90 UK Business Services and Supplies 832 Virgin Group 6.90 UK Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier 833 Agfa-Gevaert 6.90 Belgium IT, Internet, Software and Services 834 Dragados 6.90 Spain Construction 835 Spire Healthcare Group 6.90 UK Healthcare (Social) 836 PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) 6.90 UK Consulting and Accounting 837 DEVK 6.90 Germany Insurance 838 Signal Iduna 6.90 Germany Insurance 839 Ospedale San Raffaele 6.90 Italy Healthcare (Social) 840 Flunch 6.89 France Restaurants 841 Monoprix 6.89 France Retail 842 MRW 6.89 Spain Transportation and Logistics 843 RSA Insurance 6.89 UK Insurance 844 Banco BPM 6.89 Italy Banking and Financial Services 845 BERGER 6.88 Germany Construction 846 Greencore Group 6.88 Ireland Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol and Tobacco 847 Aegon 6.88 Netherlands Insurance 848 Just Eat Takeaway.com 6.88 UK Travel and Leisure 849 Raiffeisen Waren 6.88 Germany Wholesale 850 Lidl 6.88 Germany Retail

Notes: *(European) Headquarters: managerial centre of the company, either for its global operations or for Europe. In most cases, headquarters corresponds with the registered main legal address of the company, yet this is not necessarily the case. Ikea, for example, has its legal head office in the Netherlands but many of the administrative functions remain in Sweden where the company was founded.



**While Google’s European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, is in charge of sales and marketing, the company also runs one of its global engineering hubs in Europe, which is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Methodology

The Diversity Leaders 2022 have been identified in an independent survey of more than 100,000 employees across the countries and sectors covered. In addition, Statista sought the opinions of human resources and recruitment experts.

A call to evaluate employers was published on FT.com, enabling FT readers to share their views. All respondents were also given the chance to evaluate other prominent employers in their respective industries. (To avoid any perceived conflict of interest, the Financial Times and Statista were excluded from the list of companies eligible to be ranked.)

The survey was conducted using online access panels, consisting of representative samples of the workforce in each of the 16 countries (even if companies’ headquarters are shown in the list to be elsewhere).

Without being told the purpose of the exercise, participants were asked which company or institution they worked for. Survey participants were first asked to what extent they thought their employer promoted diversity on a scale from zero to 10.

Employees were then asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation. The rate of agreement or disagreement regarding the statements was captured using a five-point Likert scale. The surveys took an average of 6-9 minutes to complete in field research conducted between April and August 2020.

To reflect the opinions of under-represented groups, the evaluations of women, the elderly, and the ethnically diverse were weighted significantly higher than others’ views.

The average number of evaluations for each company in the ranking was 216. The 850 companies receiving the highest total scores made the final list of Diversity Leaders.

