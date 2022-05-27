This hand produced both poor declarer play and defence but, where everyone did well, it became a fine battle of wits.

Bidding

Dealer: South

Love All

North East South West — — 1H NB 1S NB 2NT NB 3H NB 4H

3NT makes, fortunately, but most North players feared for diamonds and opted to play in the 5-3 heart fit. This auction tells West that North is likely to hold a shortage and a trump lead is therefore best. Since clubs do not behave, South must ruff a diamond — or score one — to succeed.

East is suitably impressed by the lead, and knows that West holds three trumps so, to draw them all, East must win the first round of diamonds — while she still has a trump left, and West can win the second round and lead her final trump. To that end, when declarer wins trick 1 in dummy with K♥, and leads 5♦, East hops up with A♦. She returns a trump, which South wins in hand.

Declarer leads a 6♣ to dummy’s Q♣, and plays a second diamond. East carefully inserts 10♦. What does declarer do now? If she covers with Q♦, West wins, and plays out a third trump — defeating the contract; but, if declarer ducks, West cannot win without promoting South’s Q♦, so East is left winning the second diamond trick.

Unable to lead another trump, whatever East plays now gives South time to ruff Q♦ in dummy, return to hand with a club, and draw the final trump.



