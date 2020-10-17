Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson's coronavirus strategy was yet again tested to breaking point this week, as Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer and leaders of northern English cities tore into the government's new three-tier alert system. Where does this leave the the prime minister's strategy for handling the pandemic? Meanwhile, Brexit talks are set to enter a tense couple of weeks. Following a European Council meeting on Friday, Mr Johnson said he was convinced the EU was not ready to offer the UK a "Canada-style" trade agreement. Will there be a deal by January 1st? Presented by George Parker, with Andy Bounds, Jim Pickard, Peter Foster and special guest Georgina Wright of the Institute for Government. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor, Liam Nolan. Music by Metaphor Music. Review clips: Parliament TV, Channel 4 News, European Commission

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.